Disney Animation Turning Zootopia, Moana, Cars and Others into Shows

There is an understanding that Disney+ has to remain competitive with every other streaming service if it’s going to pay off, especially since 2020 has been a rough year for everyone in the entertainment business. But while there are a few shows such as Zootopia, Moana, Cars, and even Baymax! that might pay off thanks to the ability to create new content and adventures, there are others that don’t make a lot of sense, such as Tiana. The whole story had to do with her and Prince Naveen being turned into frogs and their need to turn themselves human again, which already happened, so unless things were going to happen once again that turned them into frogs then what’s the point? Obviously, Disney is seeing something that others aren’t, but there are likely going to be a lot of people willing to tune in throughout the next couple of years since Disney is really turning on the juice and letting it flow as it picks up its established properties in an effort to continue to make them work and create even more profit. There are just a few problems with this, and they stem from the fact that these stories have already been told, as well as the fact that taking them any further could end up ruining a few of them and possibly altering the perception that people already have of these stories.
As much as their executives might say otherwise, Disney is all about profit and tends to put on a pleasant mask to show to the people more often than not, but don’t kid yourself, it’s a business that’s about making money off of how cute and endearing their characters can be. There are a few stories as I mentioned that could be interesting to pursue. Cars has already taken on several short stories here and there over the years and has done well enough in keeping its fanbase happy since…well, talking cars and stuff, it’s cool, it’s fun, and despite any questions it might raise the story is one that is amusing one that lets people just have a good time with it. Mater and Lightning McQueen are two of the obvious favorites to show up again in this upcoming series, and it’s likely that we’ll see a few familiar characters as well, but hopefully not Doc Hudson, since his voice actor, Paul Newman, passed away in 2008, and the character was shown to have passed on as well. Moana wouldn’t be too hard, but unless Dwayne Johnson is going to take on the role of Maui once again, it feels as though this one could fizzle out quickly since Moana is an entertaining character, but at one point or another her animal sidekicks might have to go, and Maui might have to show up just to make it interesting. There could be more adventures and more unveiling of monsters and gods, but if that’s not the plan then it might be kind of a dull series.
Zootopia is one of those that might actually do quite well since from the movie, it almost feels as though the adventure rushed through the city without taking the time to really explore every aspect and every area that was to be had because it didn’t. The main story focused on Judy and Nick, which was the way it needed to be since that was the point. But an animated series would be great since it could explore the city in greater detail and show a few interesting stories that take place. It’s hard to say if any of these stories would be able to get their celebrity voices back, since when one thinks about it these movies really did use a lot of talent between them, and trying to get them all to agree to a series would be kind difficult with scheduling conflicts that would likely arise. It would be nice without a doubt to get every single person into the studio to voice their characters, but it also feels really unlikely. Maybe I’m wrong, maybe Disney is going to shell out the kind of money it would take for these projects to work in this manner and get as many voice talents back as they can. That still feels like a tall order, but it’s possible, in some way.
Some of these ideas are pretty sound and don’t appear to be the stuff of pipe dreams, but to be serious, some of them do sound as though they’d phase out pretty quickly. But until they get here and we get to see how they do it’s going to be a lot of guesswork as to which ones will succeed and which ones will need to go back to the drawing board. At the very least Disney is looking ahead.