Disney is Doing WHAT with Predator?

There are a couple of rumors that might have Predator fans grinding their teeth when they discover them, and one of them has to do with a possible new Predator movie, though thankfully it won’t be showing the continuation of the movie that came out in recent years. Sorry, but that human/Predator-hunting suit just looks all kinds of ridiculous no matter that it’s awesome in a way but still pretty hokey. But the next Predator movie is apparently going to be heading back in time to showcase a story of just how long the Predators have been coming to this world as it will apparently show an indigenous tribe and feature a young woman who will apparently be just part of a First Nations cast that will no doubt be an attempt by Disney to diversify and appease those that are wanting to see such drastic changes in the movies. Perhaps it wasn’t that big of a deal that the Predator movies have been fairly diverse in their casting, especially since people of color have been kind of prominent in the movies since the first one. Remember Carl Weathers? He was there, so was Bill Duke, Elpidia Carillo, and Sonny Landham, but maybe people forgot. Predator 2 had Danny Glover as the main star, with Marica Conchita Alonso, Ruben Blades, and featured a gang war between a Haitian gang and a Colombian gang. The predator was even played by a man of color in the second movie, and if anyone wants any more proof of diversity all they have to do is watch the other Predator movies and even the Predator vs. Alien movies, where there’s at least some diversity.
The idea of showing how long the predators have been visiting the planet is a nice touch, but the idea of them hunting down indigenous tribes almost makes it feel as though it might be too simple since whether the indigenous tribes were capable of taking down one of the aliens it’s fair to say that they would still be outmatched since even with battle tactics and capable weaponry, the predators have been able to take on and take out those with intense levels of training and with sound battle tactics that would outstrip anything that earlier civilizations could have put together. Plus, the main actress is said to be around 17, or at least the character is, which is enough to make a lot of Predator fans do a face-palm since Disney appears to be setting up a movie that’s going to be a mockery of the other movies, especially since if there’s any truth to it, this might not be an R-rated movie. If that doesn’t get people talking then nothing will since the Predator movies have been a pretty solid R for so long that people might actually feel betrayed. But if that’s already getting your ire up then there’s another rumor that Disney might think about a Predator series that would be coming and would be of the PG-13 persuasion, which is the second thing the Mouse House will be doing wrong since the whole Predator scheme is best left as a movie series, and with an R-rating simply because these creatures aren’t known for playing nice, and are notorious for taking trophies and doing other things that Disney might not want to show.
This is really the fallout of Disney taking over Fox though, since all of the R-rated Fox properties are now under threat of being Disneyfied, meaning that they’ll be turned into something that’s more fitting for family viewing, and won’t scare small children. I get it, that sounds like a lot of paranoia that might not have any real ground to stand on, but it’s still a concern of many that their favorite movies and properties might be forced to watch their edges being dulled and their dangerous looks being softened into something that Disney can market and merchandise in a manner that people will want to purchase. Just imagine a little plush Predator doll somewhere down the line and you might see what I’m getting at. Right now a lot of what’s coming down the pipeline is a great deal of rumor without as much substance as is needed to really make a case for worrying over this franchise. But so far the rumors are a bit disquieting to a lot of fans that have grown up realizing that the Predator was and still is a terrifying extraterrestrial force that is nearly unstoppable by human tech and while it is possible to kill them it tends to take an extraordinary effort on the part of those that find themselves in the crosshairs. That’s the feeling that people want from this franchise though, as the Predators are a credible movie threat that people enjoy watching. Any serious deviation from that is likely going to be something that people won’t let go without comment.