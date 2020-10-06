Disney is Letting Go of 28,000 Employees: That is All

It’s hard to be cynical of Disney at this point since they’ve been hit pretty hard this year along with everyone else, especially since their parks, their big moneymakers, have been forced to stay closed or operate at a very limited capacity thanks to the coronavirus. As of now though they’re making the headlines again as the decision to lay off, or let go, however one wants to say it, 28,000 employees has come down the pipeline and is no doubt cause a lot of households to wonder just how they’re going to keep the lights on now that their job at the parks are over and done with. When there’s no business there’s no point in keeping on a full staff, unfortunately, and as it currently stands, Disneyland is becoming more and more like a ghost town since there aren’t enough people being allowed inside to enjoy the park to make it work keeping everyone. The cost of keeping the park running is insane enough, but having to pay people to do next to nothing is something that the Mouse House execs obviously don’t see as a workable idea. The downside of course is that this is the same move that pretty much anyone would make in big business, and as heartless as it sounds it’s also the most logical. Of course, no one wants to lose their job, and no one wants to see them lose it, but it’s business, it’s not personal. One might think that some of the execs might be kind enough to dip into their pockets and help out those in need, but it could also be that the execs would laugh this off and give some excuse why they couldn’t. But sniping at those making money even while people lose their jobs isn’t remedying anything, no matter how much some folks would love to see the high-paid front office employees of Disney grovel just a bit.
The harsh reality of it is that when there’s no work, there’s no money coming in, and when there’s no money coming in, there’s no way to pay anyone. It’s not a failing of Disney, or of the employees, it’s a simple fact that thanks to the virus, people aren’t being allowed into the park in great numbers since California feels the need to contain the virus instead of continually spreading it. One would think that Disney is still making a good amount of money from merchandising and movies, as well as Disney+, but even that isn’t quite enough to keep everything running as smoothly as it needs to, since the idea is that it all needs to be up and running to keep people around, and to keep them busy enough that they can earn their paycheck. It’s a bit difficult to blame a disease since there’s no one to really yell at, plead with, or launch an unrelenting amount of hate at, so people tend to find the nearest target, and unfortunately, for those that are in fact bound to show resentment and anger, there are plenty of people that might catch the blowback, Disney being one of the largest targets. Those that are far more practical-minded might simply do what they can to dust off their resume and find whatever job they can to support themselves and their family, while some might bemoan the state of things and continue to find someone else to blame for this pressing issue.
There’s a great deal of hope that one day things will go back to normal, or as normal as they could be, and these individuals that are finding themselves without a means of earning a living will be able to find their way back to Disney if that’s their desire. But at the moment there’s nothing to be done for it since the Mouse House is hurting in a big way and has no other choice but to lay off those workers that are being seen as non-essential to the business. That sounds harsh to be certain, and it sounds worse to say it, but this is what’s happening at the moment and sadly, this is the reality that thousands of people have to deal with. The prospect of finding another job at this time is, for some folks, a rather scary thing since some might not have the necessary training to simply go off and find another job, or might live in an area where jobs are scarce. There’s not much else to say at this point other than to hope that those that have been affected by this layoff, which could be just the first to come, will find some way to rejoin the workforce and continue to help sustain the economy while taking care of themselves and their families. It’s a hard time for many people, and the best we can hope for is to get through it in the effort to make a brighter day.