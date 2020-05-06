Disney Releases Droid Depot App So You Can Build Your Own at Home

At this time it’s evident that Disney is doing whatever it can to keep people interested and engaged in the many different activities they have to offer since the park closures are still in effect and as a result they’re losing a hefty amount of revenue at a time when they should really be raking in the cash as the tourists pour into the parks. It feels safe to state that the Star Wars exhibits alone would be drawing in a massive number of people and as a result would be making a huge amount of headway towards recouping the losses that have already been incurred. As it stands, and as mentioned by Mike Jones of Screenrant, Disney might not be able to recover their losses until sometime in 2021, when the virus has hopefully calmed down and people can get back to work and the world can stop holding its collective breath to see how thing will fall. At the moment though Disney is at least willing to release the fun and engaging droid app that will allow people to build their own virtual droids at home, an attraction that’s no doubt something that will be seen as highly popular once the parks reopen and fans are allowed to experience everything they have to offer.
The fun part of this is that the number of droids that exist in the Star Wars universe are plentiful and their appearance varies in a big way from one to the next, meaning that the app is bound to have a, hopefully, wide assortment of options that a person can use to create their own customized droid. In the history of Star Wars there have only ever been a few droids that have really gained the attention of the fans, such as C-3PO and R2-D2, as well as other select droids like BB-8 that have come along, but there are also many others that have come and gone and stuck with a few fans since they did serve a purpose for a short time but were still a part of the movies and therefore were considered worth remembering. It does sound as though the app will have the option of form, function, and even character setting as the idea of a droid being a 'scoundrel' isn't too far off the mark for Star Wars considering how many sentient droids there are that tend to do things their own way. IG-11 is a good example, and throughout the many different stories there have been plenty of other droids that have made their mark by being just as independent and fully capable of taking care of themselves.
Droid design is kind of an interesting topic since a lot of people might have expected to see a construct such as C-3PO, while R2-D2 has been likened to a trash can with legs. There are also other droid designs however as some of them do have built-in weapons and rotating parts that make them even more efficient and in some cases even more deadly. From housecleaning and maintenance to assassin and war droids there’s quite a range in what droids can and are made to do in the Star Wars universe, as they’ve become an extension of other beings in many ways and helpers in others. Droids have actually been a big part of Star Wars for a long time and yet apart from a few of them there really hasn’t been a lot of talk about them throughout the years. There have definitely been a few times when droids have earned their spot in the limelight thanks to the two most famous of the bunch, but a lot of times they’re basically props and part of the scenery that are there to look at and acknowledge but are usually forgotten within the next few minutes. In essence the droids of Star Wars are, for the most part, relevant when they need to be and bound for the background when they’re not. It sounds a bit harsh to put it that way but it’s usually what happens as there are movies in which droids are given bigger parts, such as Solo, but this is still fairly rare since people want to focus more on the human aspects of the story and deal with the droids as they come.
The process of being able to design your own droid though does sound like a lot of fun and it does sound as though there are a few templates to work with in order to make it happen. Hopefully people will be allowed to experience this in the Galaxy’s Edge portion of Disneyland eventually, but for the foreseeable future this is how things are going to have to be. Thankfully the app should be able to give the fans an experience that they’ll enjoy while waiting for the parks to open.