Disney Shares Their Micky Mouse Beignet Recipe

If there are two things almost every kid loves, it’s sweet treats and anything from the Disney brand. Now you can officially have both at the same time in the comfort of your own home. Disney has recently shared the recipe for their delicious Mickey Mouse shaped beignets. Now that we all have a lot more time on our hands thanks to social distancing, it’s the perfect time to get in the kitchen and try something new. If you have a family, this can also be a great opportunity to spend some time together doing something that doesn’t involve staring at a screen for hours. Let’s get into this tasty Mickey Mouse beignet recipe from Disney.
Here’s What You’ll Need
Before you get too excited, you’ll want to make sure you have all of the ingredients you need to make the best beignets. The good news is that almost everything you need will likely be something you already have, you’ll just want to make sure everything is portioned out correctly.
Items You Should Have
- Electric mixer
- Measuring cup
- Teaspoon
- Large and small bowl
- Mickey Mouse shaped cookie cutter
- Pot for frying
- Powdered sugar shaker
- Tongs
- Paper towels
Ingredients
- 1 egg
- Half a teaspoon of dry yeast
- A fourth of a cup of warm water (approximately 105 degrees)
- A fourth of a cup of sugar
- 2 tablespoons of vegetable shortening
- Half a teaspoon of salt
- Half a cup of heavy cream
- 4 cups of all-purpose flour
- Half a cup of boiling water
- Oil for frying (I recommend vegetable oil)
- Powdered sugar (as much or as little as you’d like)
Now that you have everything you need, it’s time to figure out to put it all together to make your beignets.
Step 1
Add yeast to a small bowl of warm water. Stir until the yeast dissolves and let stand for 5 minutes.
Step 2
Add sugar, shortening, salt, heavy cream, egg, flour to a large bowl of boiling water and slowly stir in yeast the mixture you made in step one. Mix the dough with the dough hook attachment of an electric mixer set to medium speed. Mix the dough until it is combined and smooth and let it sit for 30 minutes.
Step 3
Roll dough to about an inch in thickness. Cut each beignet with a Mickey Mouse-shaped cutter. If you don’t have a cutter, you can cut your dough into 2 1/2 to 3-inch squares. Cover your dough with a towel and let it rise until doubled in size. For best results, you should leave the dough in a warm and draft-free area for about an hour to 90 minutes.
Step 4
Heat 3 inches of vegetable oil to 350°F in a pot over medium-high heat. Place your beignets in the oil and fry them until golden they’re brown for 2 to 3 minutes. Be sure to turn them as soon as they brown on one side, otherwise you’ll risk burning them. Use tongs to remove your beignets from the oil and place them on a paper towel to drain. Dust your beignets with powdered sugar.
Step 5
Enjoy! Once your beignets have been dusted with powdered sugar, they’ll be ready for you and your family to enjoy.
Treat Yourself
Cooking isn’t just about what you get ti eat at the end, it’s also about the experience. Whether you’re cooking alone or sharing the moment with your loved ones, it presents the opportunity to express yourself and even bond with friends and family.
Sure, beignets aren’t the healthiest thing on the planet, but sometimes you deserve to have something you enjoy. With all of the things going on in the world at the moment, sometimes the best way to unwind is with a sweet snack. Sure, your waistline won’t be happy about it, but your stomach will definitely thank you.