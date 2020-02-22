Disney’s Avengers Campus is Holding Auditions for Actors to Play Black Widow

It’s likely a dream for a lot of people that have wanted to be a superhero in some way at some point in their lives, and now if they meet the proper criteria they can apply at Disney for the Avengers Campus as it’s currently looking for people with stunt experience that can possibly take on the roles of various characters that will interact with the guests. Black Widow is likely to be one of the most demanding roles for any woman since not only does a person have to possess a certain level of stunt experience but it’s also a safe bet that the Mouse House will want that lucky individual to be able to act and look the part as well. The lucky lady might not have to be the next Scarlett Johansson to make it work, but she’ll likely be expected to look amazing in a skin-tight suit and be able to play the part of one of the deadliest Avengers as well. There is a bit of cynicism to this role if only because it’s very likely going to be for women that can pass muster when it comes to looks, fitness, and of course, the kind of stunt experience that Disney is looking for. Sorry ladies, but just wanting the position that bad won’t be quite enough. Disney has even made mention of what they’re looking for, as per Ryan Scott of MovieWeb:
“Disney Parks Live Entertainment is actively seeking online submissions from professional stunt talent with significant experience for an upcoming live action show at Disney California Adventure Park. These stunt professionals will use unrivaled experience and athletic skills to amaze and astound our guests every day through high intensity stunts such as stage combat, weapon combat, tumbling and more.”
In other words, Disney is looking for another actor that will fulfill a role that might be a dream to the right person, but only if that individual is ready to put on one heck of a performance multiple times a day. Likely as not there will be more than one Black Widow selected, but it’s also easy to think that there won’t be that many women given this opportunity since otherwise fans might be wondering why Widow keeps changing her look on certain days, especially if those fans are able to visit the park more than once during their stay. If the pay is right and the idea of what it’s like to work as a character for Disney’s theme park isn’t all true then it might be one heck of a chance for a few women to really get in and do something that sparks their creative side. On the other hand however there are plenty of stories that come from the park and are told by those that have worked there in the past. While it’s true that some might be disgruntled for reasons of their own making, there have been plenty of other stories that have come from those that were made to adhere to a very strict set of rules that Disney abides by and wants their people to adhere to. Aine Cain of Business Insider can tell you more about this.
Without going fully into the behind the scenes horror stories though the fact that the Mouse House is wanting to bring in those with stunt experience kind of indicates how hands on this whole experience is going to be and how much the actors will be required to do since otherwise they might be fixtures that don’t have much to do other than show the people around the park. Thus far the Avengers exhibit is said to be immersive and will take people on an adventure of a lifetime that will be facilitated by the characters that are being hired on and will probably be something beyond what any one person is expecting. After all, Disney is always trying to take things to a new level and this is the kind of idea that will get people more into the action than ever before as they go on an adventure with their favorite heroes to battle an unknown villain in a tale that may well become the highlight of many people’s lives, at least while they’re still young. It does make a person feel slightly jealous that such attractions weren’t being thought up when a lot of us were still kids, but then again back in those days Space Mountain and other attractions were considered to be pretty cool all on their own. Mark Eades of The Orange County Register has an interesting article about this thought.
Each new generation is going to want something bigger, faster, more immersive, and altogether impressive to play with and as Disney is one of the biggest entertainment companies in the world they’re certainly up to the task most times. We’ll have to wait and hear just how this project really goes, but at this point it sounds like a lot of fun for those that are eager to get into it.