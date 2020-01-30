Disney’s Bambi is Getting Remade with MCU Writer

It’s kind of amusing to see that Disney is bound and determined to break the hearts of another group of youngsters as Jeremy Dick of MovieWeb puts it since they’re bringing Bambi to the live-action party next apparently. Just thinking of how traumatized the kids were decades ago and then thinking of how parents are likely to react in this day and age makes that feel like a bad idea, but then again it could be fine, people could possibly shrug it off and keep going. Right? Yeah I don’t buy it either but Disney is working on bringing Bambi to the big screen once again all the same as the idea is to make money and since it’s been one of the best animated movies it’s ever come up with there’s no reason to think that the character won’t be making his big screen debut at all unless complications arise that could derail the whole thing. That doesn’t sound as though it might happen since the money and the interest are both there, and Disney isn’t the kind of company that wastes time worrying about something they think is a sure bet. It does feel safe to assume that the live action is going to be something that fans won’t fully expect since the realism that’s included in such a movie is bound to look a lot like The Lion King and The Jungle Book, and possible even Lady and the Tramp.
What that means is that we won’t be likely to see the overly large Disney eyes that are so common among so many different characters and the smooth and streamlined appearance of the animated figures will give way to the slightly rougher and more realistic look of fur that doesn’t smooth down so neatly and appearances that aren’t so humanized as the animated features make them appear. A lot of fans don’t tend to have an issue with this since the realistic look is something they happen to enjoy. But all the same it’s a big difference between the animated version and the live action that does detract from the story for a lot of people. Thankfully though the interest in Bambi is still something that will keep a lot of folks ready and willing to see the orphaned fawn for another go-around. Plus, the idea of what Thumper and the others will come out looking like is bound to be another point of interest for a lot of people.
Disney has entertained a real love affair with the live action movies that it’s been bringing forth lately and for the most part all of them have been loved by the fans though they’ve also been heavily criticized for various changes and other factors that normally might sound inconsequential but are somehow important to some folks. It remains to be seen just how the death of Bambi’s mother is going to affect people this time around, but it does feel safe to say that some folks might be more affected than others. Some that have parents that hunt might not be affected in the least bit since they’ve come to understand how the world works and have been told just why certain things happen. Some might need a little more of an explanation, but it’s likely that if they understood the circle of life example in The Lion King then Bambi won’t be too hard to understand since if you remember, the scene with Bambi’s mother was brief and the saddest part was when he had to realize that he was on his own and that she wasn’t coming back. If you’re tearing up now then stop reading since the movie isn’t going to pull that particular punch most likely, given that it was one of the biggest lead-ins that helped to explain Bambi’s life and why things happened the way they did.
Hopefully this movie will go off without a hitch, and won’t severely traumatize any other kids or even adolescents moving forward since there are still adults that get teary-eyed when they think of the opening to Bambi and how long it might have taken them to get over it. Of course those are usually the same people that still tear up when they think of Charlotte’s Web or any other saddening children’s tale that somehow had the power to crush their dreams in a single moment. For those of us that weathered the movie without crying this could be another step in the evolution of Disney as more and more movies are going to live action, meaning that it could be that some day we’ll be seeing a live action version of just about everything within Disney’s vaults. That’s interesting to think about in some ways, but creepy in others when you think about every Disney movie we have yet to see brought out from the shelves.