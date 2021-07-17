Home
Disney
Disney’s First Theater Only Release Since the Pandemic: Encanto

Disney’s First Theater Only Release Since the Pandemic: Encanto

1 min ago

Everyone loves a good Disney movie. Thank goodness, we are started to get back to the theaters to see feel-good Disney movies like the upcoming Encanto. The trailer has only been out for about a week, but people are taking strong notice of this new flick. It’s got a beautiful design that contrasts bright colors with relaxed naturals. Disney has obviously learned a thing or 2 from Pixar with this level of animation. There is also a lot of homage being paid to Gabriel Garcia Marquez with things like the vibrance contrasts and yellow butterflies, a symbol that became synonymous with the Colombian author. It also helps with the fact that Marquez is the originator of magical realism, which is what the movie is based in. Instead of me just rambling about how good the trailer is, watch it for yourself.

What’s the Story?

In recent years, there has been a huge uptick in stories for underrepresented populations. Disney has been on this kick too, with recent hits like Moana, Raya and the Last Dragon, and Black Panther. Which has been a recent movement in the film industry that has been for the better and a long time coming.  After dabbling in a bit of Latin American culture with Coco, Disney goes to Colombia with the latest film they have announced: Encanto. Encanto is drawing on some Colombian folklore and really draws on one of the literary greats from the country, Gabriel Garcia Marquez. He is the author that really started the magical realism movement that inspired many authors all over the world to this day. Magical realism, still one of the most popular genres today, is defined by magical things set in real-life settings.  

The story of Disney’s Encanto (the whole reason you’re reading this) follows the Madrigals, a magical family living in the mountains of Colombia. The whole family has some sort of magical ability. We see a woman with super-strength, a boy that can communicate with animals, a girl that can make flowers bloom, and a person that can shapeshift to whoever it wants. Then there is Maribel (Stephanie Beatriz), the main character in the story. She has no powers, the only one in Madrigal with this issue.

She also is the only one in the trailer that is wearing glasses, which may be special somehow also. I could see it being a way to differentiate and also to show that she has a special view that nobody else in Madrigal has. Ultimately, the story, according to Disney’s website, is about how Maribel finds out the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger and she may be the only one who can save it.

Who’s In It?

I mentioned that Disney has been trying to focus on diverse stories of underrepresented communities, and part of this support is hiring diverse actors. Even when those actors aren’t actually on screen, their voices still star. They commit to getting voices local to the places they are representing.  Stephanie Beatriz is the lead, voicing Maribel. Disney has also stated that Maria Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda, Jessica Darrow, Rhenzy Feliz, and Carolina Gaitan will be voice actors.  The directors are Byron Howard and Jared Bush, the duo behind Zootopia, and Charise Castro Smith, who is making her directorial debut. She has some credits writing on films such as Estrella Cruz and El Huracan. One of the biggest names attached to the title is Lin Manuel Miranda, who wrote the music for this film. He is best known for his writing the music for Moana and writing/producing/acting in Hamilton the musical phenomenon that was nominated for 16 Tony awards, won 11 and won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

When Can I See It?

I feel like all of this has convinced you to see the movie, but you have to learn when it will be coming out to do that.  The film is slated to come out on November 24, 2021. The first film to be coming out with a straight theater release since the pandemic hit the world and stopped everything. Since things have been opening back up, some movies have been doing dual openings where they go to theaters and Disney+ at the same time.  Disney’s Encanto will release directly to theaters, but no date has been announced, or even rumored, for when it will come to Disney+. You can guess that it will inevitably end up there, but until then, the theater is the only place to catch the movie.

About The Author

Josh Whitworth
More from this Author

Born and raised in Fort Worth, Texas, Josh fell in love with all forms of entertainment (movies, books, TV) at an early age. This led him to get his degree in English (or professional nerd culture in his words). Now, Josh is a flight attendant, and is in flight training to become a pilot, but uses a lot of time in hotels to watch and read and write as much as possible.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Succession Season 3 : The Comeback of All Comebacks
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Two Steps Home
Meteorologist Hilariously Loses It During Graphics Glitch
The Bad Batch: Rescue on Ryloth-Recap
Disney’s First Theater Only Release Since the Pandemic: Encanto
Five Potential Villain Candidates for the Willy Wonka Prequel
Why We’ll Be Watching The Movie “Titane”
Does the Sopranos Prequel Trailer Confirm a Tony Theory?
Legends of Tomorrow
Why Jonah Hex Should Get His Own Movie Or Series
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Allius Barnes
Five Actors Who Should Play Grace Slick in a Biopic
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ben Chaplin
Everything You Need to Know About the Batman/Fortnite Zero Point Comic
dark knights metal
What You Need to Know About DC’s “Dark Knights: Metal”
the flash
Why The Flash is the Best DC Superhero Ever
Invincible
Invincible is The Realest Superhero Ever, And it’s Not Even Close
dragon ball z the tree of might
Is Dragon Ball Z: The Tree of Might Worth Watching?
dragon ball z cooler's revenge
Is Dragon Ball Z: Cooler’s Revenge Worth Watching?
dragon ball z
Which Anime is Better: Dragon Ball or Dragon Ball Z?
dragon ball z lord slug
Is Dragon Ball Z: Lord Slug Worth Watching?
fullmetal alchemist mobile
What Do We Want To See From Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile?
just die already
DoubleMoose Games Brings a New Kind of Survival Sandbox Game With ‘Just Die Already’
zephyr pro
The Zephyr Pro is a New Gaming Mouse With a Fan to Cool Your Hand, is it Worth it?
destiny 2 challenges
How to Complete Week 10 Season of the Splicer Challenges in Destiny 2