10 Things You Didn’t Know about Dixie D’Amelio

TikTok is one of the most popular social media platforms on the internet right now. It’s a social site on which people can go to make short videos, sing along with people, and do anything they want. Dixie D’Amelio is one of the most famous TikTok stars of the year already, and she’s only gaining popularity as the days wear on. She’s got more than 8 million fans already, and she’s not showing any signs of slowing down. She’s famous for her dance videos and her famous friends with whom she likes to share screen time, and many of her fans are all about what she has to offer when she brings it to the table. If you think you know her name, it’s because her sister is also a famous TikTok star, Charli D’Amelio. Here’s all you need to know about this famous internet star.
1. She’s Got a Large Instagram Following
She might be more famous on TikTok, but it was Instagram where she got her start on social media. She created her account back in 2015, and she quickly realized that people just love to follow her. She has more than 1.5 million followers right now, which is almost more than many celebrities can garner with their own fame. She’s what you might call a social media influencer.
2. She’s Officially Signed
It looks like all is well in the D’Amelio household now that both she and her sister have officially signed with UTA. The company is going to represent them on all their touring, their digital content, and so much more. They have the option to write books, to work on a podcast, and to even handle television appearances. They might have some licensing and endorsements coming their way now that they work with the agency, too. This means we are all about to see a lot more of them.
3. She’s the Big Sister
Little sister Charli is only 15, while Dixie is 18. These two have amassed quite the following, but it seems that they are looking at a lot more than just that. Little sister Charli is a lot more popular than Dixie, but they are both loved by all. The younger sister has nearly 18 million followers on TikTok, more than 4 million on Instagram, and her numbers grow by approximately 200,000 per day these days. That’s insane. Her sister is an overnight star, though, and it all began happening for her in 2019.
4. She’s Got Millions of Followers
Even on Instagram she has 1.5 million, but she also has nearly 6 million on TikTok. Her account is exceptionally popular, and people love to watch her dance, perform some comedy and hang out with her sister and their other famous Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube friends. They even belong to a group called Hype House, which is something of a collaborative opportunity for girls like them.
5. Her Parents Are Followed, Too
It’s not just these two sisters people love, either. It so happens that their parents feel the love, too. Dad Marc has nearly 1.65 million followers on his platform, and mom Heidi has almost 600k followers on hers. They are also both being represented by UTA, now, too. This is a family situation, and they are loving every moment of it.
6. They’re Working Against Cyberbullying
It is not always easy for them to focus on their own lives as they are so involved in the social media world where people have so much access to them, and they are done with cyberbullying. As it’s so easy for people to hide behind fake names and fake accounts these days, it seems like there is so much more that they can do. They are working right now with UNICEF to speak out against cyberbullying and the hateful comments that people like to leave on their social media accounts.
7. She’s Bullied Less Than Her Sister
Dixie is dealing with a lot of haters on the internet who have serious issues with her body weight and other things about her, but she’s not getting nearly as much of that kind of negativity as her sister. Her sister is getting so much that she is developing some issues because of it. She gets a lot of comments about her weight, which is nothing a girl this age should deal with.
8. She’s Close to Her Sister
The three year age gap between the two is not a big deal to them right now. They are so close that they are best friends. We love to hear that in our household because all of our little ones are three years apart, and our 11-year-old is currently not a big fan of our 8-year-old, who isn’t a big fan of either of our 5-year-old twins. This gives us a lot of hope to see that when they’re a little older there is a good chance they will get along more and see one another as allies rather than people to annoy.
9. Her Favorite People are Family
It is not uncommon for her to find out that people are dying to know who she loves to follow on social media, and we can’t wait to tell you all about her favorite accounts to follow. They all happen to share the same last night. D’Amelio. That’s right, fans, she’s a big fan of following her own family, and we can say that it seems like that’s for a pretty good reason. She loves her mom, dad, and sister, as well as their extended family, and they are all very close to one another.
10. She Might Have A Boyfriend
But…she also might not. It seems that she was regularly pictured in her videos with a guy up until around August when she began to amass a lot more followers and her fame grew. His name was Matt Garavel, and he seemed like the type who might be her boyfriend, though he’s not been around since and there doesn’t seem to be much she’s saying about it.