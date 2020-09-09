Since its inception, the world of hip-hop has been dominated by men. Although several women have made their mark on the game, there have definitely been far fewer success stories about women. However, DJ Duffey is working hard to make sure her name goes down in hip-hop history. The talented DJ has been doing her thing for several years, and she’s gotten to work with some of the biggest names in the game in the process. She’s also gained a large social media presence in the process. At this point in her career, she is best-known for being rapper French Montana’s DJ, but she doesn’t plan on stopping there. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about DJ Duffey.
1. She Was A Cast Member On Basketball Wives
People who have been following DJ Duffey for a long time will probably remember that she was initially introduced to the world as a cast member on the VH1 show, Basketball Wives: L.A. in 2016. Although her time on the show as short lived, she made a lasting impression on fans and many people have continued to follow her over the years.
2. She’s Been Married Before
DJ Duffey has been in the spotlight for many years, but she’s never been the type to give out too much information about her personal life. With that being said, many of her fans may not realize that she has been married and divorced. Her ex-husband’s identity has never been revealed, but she has mentioned that he was a professional football player. The couple had one son together.
3. She Has An Account On Only Fans
Only Fans has built a reputation for being a platform full of x-rated content, but that’s not the type of thing you can expect from DJ Duffey’s Only Fans account. Duffey decided to make an account on the platform as a way to drop some DJ knowledge and interact with her fans in a more intimate way. People can subscribe to Duffey’s Only Fans for $30 per month.
4. She’s A YouTuber
DJ Duffey loves to create content for her fans. She started a YouTube channel where she posts vlogs and other behind the scenes glimpses into her life. She currently has over 7,600 subscribers on her channel, but unfortunately she hasn’t posted any videos lately.
5. She’s Had Cosmetic Surgery
These days, there’s a huge debate on the internet over whether or not people prefer natural bodies or bodies that have been surgically enhanced. While some people are too embarrassed to admit they’ve had surgery, DJ Duffey has been very open about it. She’s posted videos on YouTube about the procedures she’s gotten and showed her subscribers what they can expect from the process.
6. She’s A Texas Native
DJ Duffey was born and raised in Dallas, Texas and she’s very proud of it. There’s no doubt that her home state, which has a long reputation in the hip-hop community, has played a role in her career. She is also a huge fan of fellow Texas native, Megan Thee Stallion.
7. She’s In A Relationship
In July 2020, DJ Duffey announced that she was expecting her second child. The announcement came after she said that she had a boyfriend in an interview with Revolt TV. Her boyfriend, Iman Shokuohizadeh, is a basketball agent. Some sources have reported that DJ Duffey and Iman are currently engaged.
8. She Was A College Basketball Player
DJ Duffey may never have been an actual basketball wife, but she was a basketball player. She attended the University of Texas at Arlington where she was a member of the basketball team and a communications major. After completing her degree and getting married and divorced, Duffey decided to go into DJing.
9. She Was Introduced To French Montana By Justin Combs
Getting the chance to become French Montana’s official DJ has been a life changing experience for DJ Duffey, and it’s one she wouldn’t have had without Diddy’s son, Justin. During her interview with Revolt TV, Duffey said, “When I first met French, it was in Miami and Justin Combs actually introduced us. It was before ‘Pop That,’ before any of his breakout records.”
10. She’s A Manager
In addition to the work she’s doing as a DJ, Duffey is also getting into the management side as well. She started a company called Duffey ENT and has been working with a few artists over the years. At one point in time she was managing an up and coming rapper called Enchanting but the two have since stopped working together.