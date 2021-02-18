Anyone who has been watching American Idol for years knows that it can be a little risky to perform an original song during the audition process. 18-year-old singer DJ Johnson didn’t let that fear stand in her way, though. She stepped on stage to perform “Scars” a song she wrote about her mother abandoning her. Not only were judges touched by her story, but they were blown away by her voice and her songwriting skills. Now that she has secured her Golden Ticket to Hollywood, the future is looking bright for DJ and there are a lot of people who think she has what it takes to win the season. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about DJ Johnson from season 19 of American Idol.
1. American Idol Is Her First Competition Show
Auditioning for American Idol can be a very nerve racking experience, especially for people who have never done something like that before. As far as we know, American Idol is the first singing competition show DJ has been a part of, but she still managed to hold her own during her performance.
2. She Is Already Building A Fan Base
Even though American Idol is the first time many people will be hearing DJ perform, lots of listeners have already fallen in love with her voice. After just one performance on the show, she already has a dedicated fan base that is excited to follow along with her on her journey.
3. She Is Not Really Into Social Media
Since DJ is only 18-years-old, most people would assume that she probably spends a lot of time on social media. That isn’t really the case, however. By the look of things, she just recently created her Instagram and Twitter accounts in December of 2020, and she likely only did this because of the show.
4. She Has A Close Relationship With Her Dad
While giving some backstory before her performance, DJ shared that her relationship with her mother was always a little rocky. Her relationship with her dad, however, has been the complete opposite. The two have a very close bond and he is very supportive of his daughter’s musical aspirations. Prior to her audition, her father came through with some words of encouragement to ease her nerves.
5. “Scars” Is Available On YouTube
After hearing DJ perform “Scars” lots of people wanted to know where they could find the song. Although it’s not available on any streaming platforms, the good news is that it’s still easily accessible through DJ’s YouTube channel. Since her performance, lots of people have found the song and commented that they’re fans of the show.
6. She Grew Up In The Church
We don’t have much information about DJ’s personal life outside of what she shared about her mom, but it does appear that she comes from a religious family. DJ hasn’t mentioned her specific religious beliefs, but her father, who also loves music, is a worship leader at a local church.
7. She Hasn’t Officially Released Any Music
In addition to “Scars” DJ has written a few other songs, but it doesn’t look like she has officially released any music as of yet. For now, her original songs are only available through her YouTube channel and there’s no word on whether or not she is working on a complete project.
8. She Is A Nick Jonas Fan
In addition to being a singer, DJ is also a music fan and she loves listening to all sorts of music. In one of her Instagram posts she revealed that she is a a Nick Jonas fan. Maybe she’ll even decide to perform one of his songs at some point during the competition.
9. She Struggled With Her Confidence
One of the main points of tension in DJ’s relationship with her mother was the fact that her mom was very critical of DJ’s dream of becoming a singer. Her mother often told DJ that she wasn’t good enough and as a result, DJ questioned her own talent and started to believe her mother’s negative comments. Fortunately, she has been able to overcome those feelings and now knows that she’s capable of being a successful singer.
10. She Almost Gave Up On Music
Not only did DJ’s mother’s comments make her feel bad about herself, but they almost resulted in her giving up on music completely. There were times where DJ thought about quitting and she came very close. She eventually realized that she couldn’t give up on her dream and she has no plans to ever leave music behind.