Do Married at First Sight Couples Get Paid?

Over the last several years, countless people have looked to reality TV in hopes of finding love. While there are lots of dating shows on the air, Married at First Sight is one of the most unique. As the name suggests, people on the show agree to get married the first time they see their potential partner. As part of the experiment, each couple is matched by a panel of experts. The panel is also available to offer advice and counseling to the newlyweds. After eight weeks of marriage, each couple will have to decide whether or not they want to stay married. So far, the show has a pretty low success rate. Even though most couples do decide to stay married after the 8 week period, they often divorce afterwards. Most people would agree that you couldn’t pay them enough to be in a situation like the ones on Married At First Sight. However, this brings up an important question: does the cast even get paid? Keep reading to find out.
The Show Pays Particupants
First things first, the couples on the show do get paid. However, there are conflicting reports about the exact amount. A source from 2018 says that the couples on the first season made $15,000. Since the show has gotten more popular over the years, this source also claims that salaries increased over the years. More recently, cast members have allegedly earned between $20,000 and $25,000 for the season.On the other hand, a source from 2020 claims that participants make “almost nothing”.Â This source says that participants get a small per diem rate to compensate them for the long hours of shooting. Regardless, it doesn’t look like anyone on the show is making enough money to get rich.
Additional Expenses
Weddings can be very expensive. For that reason, they’re usually something that people spend a lot of time planning and saving for. But when you’re marrying a person you’ve never met before, you don’t have time to put money aside for the special day. Fortunately, it looks like the show does cover the costs of the wedding – including clothing for the people involved. The show also pays for the couples to go on a honeymoon. Even if the pay isn’t great, a free wedding and honeymoon is a real silver lining.
In most traditional relationships, part of being married is living together. This is a step that the Married at First Sight couples don’t skip. Sharing space with someone you love is challenging enough, but sharing space with someone you’ve just met can be even more difficult. In early seasons of the show, the couples would move into one of their existing homes. However, in most recent seasons, the couples have moved into a neutral apartment provided by the show. The show covers the cost of this shared apartment.
If the couple divorces, the show covers those costs as well. However, the show will likely only cover divorces that are decided within the show’s eight-week time frame. The good news is that each couple on the show signs a prenuptial agreement that protects any assets they had going into the marriage.
Overall, though, being in a relationship can get pricey; there are dates and gifts and other day to day expenses. When it comes to paying for things like groceries meals, those seem to be things that contestants have to cover on their own.
Love Or Money?
Even though there are a few financial incentives for going on the show, Married at First Sight doesn’t seem like a very lucrative opportunity in terms of money. Anyone who is really looking for a come up would probably have better luck on a different kind of reality show. With that being said, it looks like anyone who decides to participate in the show is doing so because they are genuinely looking for love.