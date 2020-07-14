The name Doe Deere may not be familiar to you, but you’ve likely heard of her brand, Lime Crime. In 2008, Doe Deere founded the vegan makeup line. Lime Crime is also well-known for it’s bright color offerings but that isn’t the only thing it’s popular for. Almost since its inception, there has been a lot of controversy surrounding Lime Crime and many things about the company have rubbed people the wrong way. In 2018, Doe Deere decided to sell Lime Crime, and it will likely undergo somewhat of a facelift in terms of its image. Doe Deere has already started working on other things she wants to do in the future, so we will definitely be seeing more from her. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Doe Deere.
1. She Recently Gave Up Her Seat On The Lime Crime Board Of Directors
After selling Lime Crime, Doe Deere and her husband kept their positions on the board of directors. However, they have recently decided to step down. Doe Deere considers herself an ally in the fight to end racism and decided that it would be best to give up her seat to a person of color in an effort to help make the company more diverse. Some of her followers find the decision a bit disingenuous because of accusations of cultural appropriation and other racially insensitive behavior in Doe Deere’s past.
2. She’s Russian
Doe Deere, whose real name is Xenia Vorotova, was born and raised in Russia. She speaks both English and Russian relocated to the United States when she was just a teenager. She lived in New York City for many years before moving to Los Angeles.
3. She Was In A Band
Long before breaking into the beauty world, Doe Deere was a musician. She started her career as a member of a band called Sky Salt. However, she initially decided to embark on a solo career. Her experience as a musician is actually how she met her husband, Mark Dumbleton. She hasn’t released a full length album, but that could be something she revisits in the future.
4. She’s A Morning Person
Many creative people will say that they prefer to work in the evening or late unto the night. But Doe Deere actually prefers the opposite. She wakes up at 8:30 every morning without the help of an alarm. She likes to get an early and productive start to her day so she can relax during the evening.
5. She Encourages People To Follow Their Dreams
Despite all of the controversy she’s been a party of, Doe Deere has had a very successful career so far. She encourages other people who are looking to find success to chase their dreams and remember that every person has something special and valuable to offer.
6. She Started A Jewelry Line
When Doe Deere and her husband decided to sell Lime Wire, that didn’t mean she was getting out of the entrepreneurial world forever. She now runs a jewelry company called Poppy Angeloff which specialized in unique and colorful pieces. On top of jewelry, Poppy Angeloff also makes tea cups.
7. Lime Crime Wasn’t A Makeup Line At First
Originally, Lime Crime wasn’t meant to be a makeup company. Doe told Idea Mensch “In 2004, I registered a new account on eBay – “limecrime” – for my new DIY fashion line. I modeled everything myself, and wanted my whole look to be on-brand, so colorful makeup became my staple.” Eventually, she decided to take her signature look and turn it into a makeup line.
8. She Thinks Unique Hair Colors Should Be More Accepted
Doe Deere is a very colorful person, and unfortunately, bold colors aren’t always accepted in many educational or professional settings. Doe hopes that this will change one day and believes that people should have the freedom to express themselves.
9. She’s A Philanthropist
Doe Deere may not have the best reputation in the beauty interest, but she has done some good things with the platform she’s built. She is a strong advocate for animal rights and has donated money to a New York based animal shelter called Bide-A-Wee. The organization is dedicated to finding forever homes for dogs and cats.
10. She Loves To Give Advice
Doe Deere truly enjoys interacting with her supports, and she also likes giving them advice. She has a section on her Instagram highlights that is dedicated to the advice she’s given people. She hopes that by sharing her story with others, she can inspire people who make be in the same type of situations she’s experience.