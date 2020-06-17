Does Council of Dads Deserve a Season 2?

If you ask those at Decider they might need to seek out a private bathroom before verbalizing their response since the whole premise of Council of Dads appears to bother them on a level that is kind of easy to understand once it’s realized just what the show is all about and why it might be best as a one and done type of program. Let’s be fair here though and say that there are plenty of people that enjoy the sappy sweetness of the show coupled with the very real likelihood that life might turn out this way for such a family that decided to make such a thing happen. Just in case there are people out there that don’t know what the show is all about, which is very likely, Council of Dads is about a family that has just lost their father figure, leaving behind a wife with a mixed bag of children, one is her husband’s adult daughter from a previous marriage, another is a surly teenager, another is adopted, and one is a transgender boy that was assigned female at birth. Then of course there’s a new baby born before the father dies, which only compounds the idea that life is about to get a lot harder when he’s gone. Of course, this is where the council comes in when the good friends of the husband/father agree to watch over his family, which might indicate to some a bit of sexism in thinking that the mother figure can’t manage her own family and needs the help of men to make it work. Of course when she ‘fires’ the council that might be seen as a step in the right direction for some, though in truth it’s a temporary thing since otherwise there wouldn’t be a mention of another season.
Sound sickeningly sweet enough yet, with a big dash of drama for added flavor? A lot of people might lock onto the whole idea of diversity, inclusion, and the possibility that such an idea could work, so long as the dads stay in their lane of course. The whole idea of a man wanting his family to be taken care of once he’s gone is something that a lot of people could possibly relate to since to be fair, no one wants to just kick off one day and leave their family in dire straits. In truth one of the only reasons to say no to a season 2, which doesn’t sound as though it might happen, is that the show is so saccharine sweet that it’s bound to leave a few people sick to their stomachs since it’s doing everything it can to be extra cute and meaningful in a way that might make a lot of people choke up with emotion, almost like they did for This Is Us. If that’s your thing then this show might actually be your idea of a good time and a drama that could possibly keep you entertained for some time to come. Not only that, but the inclusive and diverse nature of it when introducing the kids and their various personal and biological traits is bound to make some people smile since it’s a pretty big and glaring presentation of diversity on a scale that appears to be popular in this day and age. Those that want a little more substance and not as much of the drama and need for touting why the show should be given special recognition might want to move on, but it’s far more likely that the show will see a season 2 just because of what it is and what it’s already representing.
So far it sounds, according to TV Series Finale, that a second season might actually be kind of hard to come by, even if this show is thought by some to be the next This Is Us. Maybe that’s the problem however, as trying to compare this show to another is placing expectations upon it that might not be possible to reach. The idea isn’t too horrible, but the whole process of introducing a family that’s so incredibly diverse, has their own internal issues, and has to rely heavily upon an outside source to survive has been seen and done a few times throughout TV history. If anything the show could work, but it would have to do so in a way in that is a little more unique and not quite as tied to the ideas that have been pushed in recent times. The whole idea of breaking out with a new idea appears uncertain and terrifying for those in show business, especially since the formulas that have worked for so long are still bound to pull viewers in. But maybe it’s time to go against the trend and try something that’s truly new and innovative, and not as comfortable or bound to the rules.