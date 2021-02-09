Does the NCIS Cast Get Along in Real Life?

Most people would agree that they don’t go to work to make friends. At the same time, they would also agree that it’s always a good feeling when you can make good friends at work. Since most of us spend the majority of our time working, it’s always nice to spend that time surrounded by people we genuinely care about. When it comes to the entertainment industry, these relationships can be even more important. Since the chemistry — or lack thereof — between cast members often translates to the screen, it’s nice when actors can form close bonds. On top of that, good shows can remain on the air for decades, and nobody wants to spend that much time surrounded by people they don’t like.
If there’s any cast who knows the importance of good relationships, it’s the actors from NCIS. After almost 20 years on the air, these cast members have been around each other for longer than some of the show’s fans have been alive. Although they’ve always done a good job of making it seem like they get along, is that really the case? Keep reading to learn more about how the NCIS cast gets along in real life.
How Does The Cast Feel About Each Other
Over the years, the NCIS cast has seen a few changes but one thing that has always remained the same is the sense of camaraderie that people feel while on set. Diona Reasonover, who joined the show during season 16, had nothing but good things to say. According to TV Insider, Diona said that the cast “feels like a big family”. When Diona was first getting to know the cast she was welcomed with opened arms and some of the show’s vets even offered her some advice. Diona told TV Inside, “Pauley sat me down on my first day and told me, ‘Just be yourself.’ And that was really helpful because that’s the only person I can be. I’m bringing as much truth to this as I can.”
At the same time, however, every single person’s experience is never going to be the same and NCIS is no exception. Throughout the show’s history, there has been a couple of reports about rifts between cast members with one of the most notable relating to Pauley Perrette’s departure from the show.
Pauley Perrette’s Choice To Leave The Show
When Pauley left the show after 15 seasons, lots of viewers were very surprised. Many people instantly assumed that something must have happened on set in order for her to make such a decision. Apparently, they were on to something. Shortly after her departure, Pauley tweeted, “NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?) I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it.” The tweet continued, “I have a new show that is SAFE AND HAPPY! You’ll love it!” Although her subsequent tweets have since been delated, several sources have reported that the issue between Pauley and Mark Harmon stemmed from a dog bite that happened on set.
While there aren’t a lot of details on the alleged incident, in tweets that have since been deleted, Pauley alluded to the fact that Mark Harmon wasn’t always easy to get along with in general. As the show’s main star, however, he has likely gotten some leeway over the years when issues have arisen.
After Pauley left the show, some people also noted that women leads had a tendency of abruptly leaving which to many signified a bigger issue behind the scenes.
The Truth Is Complicated
As you may have guessed, the question of whether or not the NCIS cast gets along in real life isn’t an easy one to answer. As with most situations, there are probably people who get along and people who don’t. One thing is for sure though, whatever drama the cast may have behind the scenes, they’ve done a great job of not letting it bleed into the show. Despite the ups and downs and different cast departures, NCIS has managed to continue on.
Will NCIS Be Renewed?
NCIS is currently in its 18th season and the show is still going strong. A renewal for season 19 has yet to be announced, although there’s a good chance the show will be renewed for another season it’s important to note that viewership has dropped significantly over the years. Although the numbers for the show are still decent, they’re far lower than they used to be. Even if the show does come back for season 19, there’s a good chance it doesn’t have too many seasons left.