Does the Sopranos Prequel Trailer Confirm a Tony Theory?

Theories are a lot of fun when it comes to seeing them take flight about one character or another, especially when it has to do with a main character like Tony Soprano. The arrival of The Saints of Newark trailer has raised a few questions about The Sopranos, Tony in particular, that have people interested in backtracking a bit to learn more about Tony that might shed a bit of light on his many relationships with women throughout the show. It’s already been established how he feels about his mother since there’s a very love/hate relationship there thanks to the fact that she’s a manipulative person that’s not entirely pleasant a lot of the time. But what if Tony had a habit of finding women that reminded him of his mother? He reacted in disgust when his psychiatrist mentioned it, but between the prequel trailer and the facts that are seen in the show, one can’t really deny that such a thing might be true, since there are too many physical similarities that exist to simply nix the theory altogether. Plus, if one was really paying to the show they would have seen that the women he was attracted to, including his wife, had very similar attitudes to his mother at times.
It might not have been something that the character wanted to recognize, but as much as he didn’t care for his mother, no matter the love he had for her, Tony had a type, and his mother was partially responsible for shaping his preference as he grew up. It’s fair to say that she didn’t do anything to push this idea, but the fact that he was so close to his mother and that she ended up being a manipulative narcissist throughout much of her life, one can easily guess that this made an impression on Tony. It’s the kind of thing that happens all the time in the real world since people get used to certain attitudes, behaviors, and quirks that they see throughout their lives, and as they grow they seek their own sense of normalcy to make themselves feel comfortable, even if some of those traits are less than desirable.
It’s a point of frustration for a lot of people around the individual that does this, but it’s still something that takes an active effort to stop since people are often urged on by unconscious desires that they don’t fully control and are kind of bound to follow. Tony was definitely a creature of habit that had a way of making things appear as though they were in control, even if that wasn’t the case at all times. When it came to the women in his life he definitely wasn’t in control all the time since despite being a womanizer he didn’t have things locked down so well that he could handle everything that was coming at him all at once. But to think that he was attracted to women that were like his mother is kind of disturbing since it would mean that he grew used to the verbal abuse the woman could dish out and was used to her manipulations in such a way that he couldn’t help but seek out those that could and would do the same things.
Watching someone do this is just as bad as it is when the person doing it realizes that it’s happening. No one wants to believe that they’ll actively choose to be with people that are similar to others in their lives that are absolutely horrible, but it happens way too often to discount it. The fact that Tony’s mother was the way she was is inescapable, but the fact that he went looking for women that were similar to his mother in a few ways was kind of frustrating in a manner that might bring back a few memories for some people who watched the show. The fact that such a thing does happen in real life is enough to wonder about some people and whether or not they believe that they deserve a good life with people who love them. Why else would anyone feel drawn to someone that might manipulate them in any way?
There are plenty that might want to argue with this theory and state that not all the women in Tony’s life were like his mother, which is fortunate. But it’s also very likely that he felt deeply about those that were more like his mother than those who weren’t. It’s a habit unfortunately since some people get so used to being around negative people that this is who they’ll seek out when they’re on their own. It’s a self-defeating habit that leads to destruction at one point or another, but until one hits that point, they usually won’t listen.