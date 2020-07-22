Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Dohn Norwood

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Dohn Norwood

11 mins ago

Dohn Norwood’s career is a prime example of how hard work, dedication, and talent are the key elements to building a strong foundation in any career. For more than 25 years, Norwood has been working in the acting world, and his resume is about as impressive as they come. He has played a wide variety of roles and appeared in both TV and film productions. Many fans will know him best from his role as Psalms in Hell on Wheels and  Dan Leroy in The Sinner. His current role in the Starz series, Hightown is yet another that he will be remembered for. By the time it’s all said and done, Norwood’s career will definitely be considered legendary. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Dohn Norwood.

1. He’s Originally From Indiana

Dohn is originally from Indianapolis, Indiana which is where he first started to develop his acting skills. Although he no longer lives there, Indianapolis has a special place in his heart. Throughout his career, he has worked with young people in the area who are also hoping to have careers in acting. 

2. He’s A Morehouse Alum

Dohn is a proud graduate of Morehouse College in Atlanta. According to LinkedIn, he graduated in 1997 with a bachelor’s degree in theater and English. Morehouse is one of the most well-known HBCUs in the country and has a reputation for producing well rounded graduates. 

3. He Doesn’t Have A Big Following On Social Media

Despite all of the success he’s had throughout his career, Dohn doesn’t have a large following on social media. He has just over 1,000 followers on Instagram and 3,318 on Twitter. He doesn’t post very frequently so that likely has something to do with it. As the popularity of Hightown grows, there’s a good chance his social media following will as well. 

4. He’s A Husband And Father

Dohn’s career is a major part of his life, but it’s not his top priority. He is a devoted family man who loves spending as much time with his wife and children as he can. He married his wife, Marlene in the fall of 2013 and the couple started a family of their own shortly after. 

5. He’s Been Acting Since Elementary School

There are some actors who don’t get bitten by the acting bug until later in life, but Dohn is among the bunch who got an early start. He fell in love with acting when he was in elementary school. His IMDB bio says that he made his debut in 4th grade when he joined a local after school theater program. 

6. He’s A Philanthropist

Giving back to the community has always been important to Dohn. He has worked as a tutor and teacher at different points in his career. He also helped start a foundation called Teaching Young Men Excellence (T.Y.M.E). According to the organization’s website, its mission is to “develop positive young male leaders to prevent the rise in gang affiliation, juvenile crime, and high dropout rates.” T.Y.M.E also has a program called Boys to Men which offers helpful services like tutoring and counseling. 

7. He Has An MFA

After completing his studies at Morehouse, Dohn knew that he wanted to further his education in acting. While some actors prefer not to seek formal training, others believe that it is incredibly helpful. In 2000, Dohn earned an MFA in acting from the University of California, San Diego. The work he put in during school has certainly paid off nicely for him.

8. He’s Also Had Film Roles

Most viewers recognize Dohn from the roles he’s had on TV shows, but he’s also graced the big screen a few times. In fact, one of his first ever acting credits was in the 2003 film Bruce Almighty which starred Jim Carrey. He also appeared in the 2008 movie, Custody Road.

9. He’s A Producer

Being in front of the camera has served Dohn well, but he’s also gotten some experience working behind the scenes. He has also gotten into production and was a co executive producer for the 2020 film John Henry which starred Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges and Terry Crews.

10. He Likes To Keep His Personal Life Away From The Spotlight

There are some actors who enjoy sharing their every move with the world, and others who prefer to live a more low key life. Keeping it low key seems to be Dohn’s style. Not only does he not post a lot on social media, but when he does interviews he likes to keep the focus strictly on what he has going on professionally. 


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

You Can Now Buy The Golden Girls House for $3 Million
Does Anyone Else Think the Chucky TV Show Is a Bad Idea?
Mads Mikkelsen as Dr. Hannibal Lecter
Possible Silence of the Lambs Miniseries Teased by Hannibal Creator
Stranger Things Keeps Getting Sued for Stealing Ideas
Someone Needs to Make a Rorschach Origins Movie
Will We Ever Get to See a Constantine 2?
Wesley Snipes Stayed in Character in This Unearthed Blade Interview
Why Movie Credits Moved to the End of the Film Instead of the Beginning
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Dohn Norwood
Why Zendaya Would Kill it As Nikki Bell
Five Things Abigail Disney has Said Proving She Hates Disney
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Beverly Johnson
The Time That Darkseid Actually Worked for McDonald’s
Gary Larson Brings Back Far Side Comic For First Time in Over 25 Years
Why Angry Korg is Extremely Underrated
Remembering Beloved Comic Artist Joe Sinnott
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Babish Recreates the Famous Sweetrolls from Skyrim
Dorkly Explains Why Video Game Characters Eat Bad Meat
A Gallery of Celebrities as Sailor Guardians from Sailor Moon
Horizon: Forbidden West Looks Amazing