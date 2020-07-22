Dohn Norwood’s career is a prime example of how hard work, dedication, and talent are the key elements to building a strong foundation in any career. For more than 25 years, Norwood has been working in the acting world, and his resume is about as impressive as they come. He has played a wide variety of roles and appeared in both TV and film productions. Many fans will know him best from his role as Psalms in Hell on Wheels and Dan Leroy in The Sinner. His current role in the Starz series, Hightown is yet another that he will be remembered for. By the time it’s all said and done, Norwood’s career will definitely be considered legendary. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Dohn Norwood.
1. He’s Originally From Indiana
Dohn is originally from Indianapolis, Indiana which is where he first started to develop his acting skills. Although he no longer lives there, Indianapolis has a special place in his heart. Throughout his career, he has worked with young people in the area who are also hoping to have careers in acting.
2. He’s A Morehouse Alum
Dohn is a proud graduate of Morehouse College in Atlanta. According to LinkedIn, he graduated in 1997 with a bachelor’s degree in theater and English. Morehouse is one of the most well-known HBCUs in the country and has a reputation for producing well rounded graduates.
3. He Doesn’t Have A Big Following On Social Media
Despite all of the success he’s had throughout his career, Dohn doesn’t have a large following on social media. He has just over 1,000 followers on Instagram and 3,318 on Twitter. He doesn’t post very frequently so that likely has something to do with it. As the popularity of Hightown grows, there’s a good chance his social media following will as well.
4. He’s A Husband And Father
Dohn’s career is a major part of his life, but it’s not his top priority. He is a devoted family man who loves spending as much time with his wife and children as he can. He married his wife, Marlene in the fall of 2013 and the couple started a family of their own shortly after.
5. He’s Been Acting Since Elementary School
There are some actors who don’t get bitten by the acting bug until later in life, but Dohn is among the bunch who got an early start. He fell in love with acting when he was in elementary school. His IMDB bio says that he made his debut in 4th grade when he joined a local after school theater program.
6. He’s A Philanthropist
Giving back to the community has always been important to Dohn. He has worked as a tutor and teacher at different points in his career. He also helped start a foundation called Teaching Young Men Excellence (T.Y.M.E). According to the organization’s website, its mission is to “develop positive young male leaders to prevent the rise in gang affiliation, juvenile crime, and high dropout rates.” T.Y.M.E also has a program called Boys to Men which offers helpful services like tutoring and counseling.
7. He Has An MFA
After completing his studies at Morehouse, Dohn knew that he wanted to further his education in acting. While some actors prefer not to seek formal training, others believe that it is incredibly helpful. In 2000, Dohn earned an MFA in acting from the University of California, San Diego. The work he put in during school has certainly paid off nicely for him.
8. He’s Also Had Film Roles
Most viewers recognize Dohn from the roles he’s had on TV shows, but he’s also graced the big screen a few times. In fact, one of his first ever acting credits was in the 2003 film Bruce Almighty which starred Jim Carrey. He also appeared in the 2008 movie, Custody Road.
9. He’s A Producer
Being in front of the camera has served Dohn well, but he’s also gotten some experience working behind the scenes. He has also gotten into production and was a co executive producer for the 2020 film John Henry which starred Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges and Terry Crews.
10. He Likes To Keep His Personal Life Away From The Spotlight
There are some actors who enjoy sharing their every move with the world, and others who prefer to live a more low key life. Keeping it low key seems to be Dohn’s style. Not only does he not post a lot on social media, but when he does interviews he likes to keep the focus strictly on what he has going on professionally.