10 Things You Didn’t Know about Dominic Fike

When he was only 10, Dominic Fike had his first guitar and he was already working hard on his music. That’s probably why he’s so successful, but his natural talent doesn’t hurt, either. If you’re not really sure who he is or what he’s up to these days, we can help you understand the young music sensation a little better. After all, he’s well on his way to becoming a household name, and that means you’re going to want to learn more about him.
1. He’s From Florida
Not just anywhere in Florida, though. He’s from one of the most beautiful beachside communities in the state. He’s from Naples, which is known for being beautiful. He grew up here with his family. You don’t hear about a lot of famous rappers from the Naples area, but talent doesn’t discriminate in terms of where it’s located.
2. He’s Signed with Columbia
It’s a pretty big deal to sign with any major record label, but we all know that Columbia Records is one of the biggest and the best in the world. It’s a name that almost everyone recognizes, and you don’t have to be in the business to understand that. It’s big, it’s famous, and it’s one of those companies that is rather particular about who they sign – if that helps you get to know Fike a little more.
3. He’s still Young
He might look and sound like he’s been in the game a long time, but he’s a mid-90s baby all the way. he was born in 1995, which means he’s only 24. He was born at the very end of the year. December 30, to be precise, so he won’t even turn 25 until the year 2020 is almost over. Not that we are counting down the days for that to happen, of course.
4. He’s A Middle Child
It’s not easy being a middle child – just ask any of them – but we can say with some certainty that we think the middle child is the one that almost always ends up being the coolest, the most independent, and the most hilarious. We’d have to ask his parents and siblings to verify, of course. He’s got a younger brother named Alex, a sister named Apple, and an older brother whose name is Sean.
5. He Went to Prison
It was an unfortunate situation for him, but what happened, happened. He was charged with battery and sentenced to house arrest back in 2016. Sadly, he decided a year later to violate the terms of his agreement, which was to remain on house arrest until his sentence was over. He was charged with assaulting a police officer, and then he violated his arrest.
6. His First Contract Was Allegedly a Big One
When he was signed with Columbia, he was a man who wasn’t that well known. However, his first contract was still a big one. We don’t know what an unknown artist usually signs for, but Dominic Fike signed for a rumored $4 million, which does sound like an awful lot to us.
7. He Released His First Album From Prison
He might have been in jail, but he had to do what he had to do. He used this time to make music and write, and he did use a lot of his time here to inspire his music. He eventually said that his situation was a very wrong place, wrong time kind of situation, but that it is what it is and there is nothing he can do to change it now.
8. He Used His Time in Prison Wisely
While in prison, he did not use his time to get into more trouble. Instead, he found ways to make music. He’d hear a beat with the sink, and he’d use it to write and come up with new music. He’d bang on the sink and other things in his cell, use those to inspire himself, and he’d make the most of what he had. We have to say, we appreciate that kind of dedication and focus on his craft, and we think that’s kind of awesome.
9. He Has Strong Feelings
Per his Instagram page, Dominic Fike feels that law enforcement reform is necessary. He posted the following to his page, “My life has felt cursed since I was a little kid. I’ve watched police, the supposed good guys, beat my mom and take her away. I’ve had my brothers taken away. Aunts, Uncles. Sh*t, my day just got 20. It’s like they hd a problem with my family. I’ve since realized the real curse is the system we live in is designed for us to lose, again and again,” which has led him to the feeling that change is necessary, and he believes that defunding the police is the right way to go.
10. He’s Close to His Mom
On Mother’s Day, he took the time to post some photos of himself with his mother when he was a young boy. They are sweet photos, and he made sure to tell the world just how much he loves her. The bond between a mother and her son is one that no one can understand until they have one of their own.