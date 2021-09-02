Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Dominique Thorne

Dominique Thorne doesn’t have much professional acting experience under her belt, but she’s already one of the most talked-about up-and-coming actresses in the business. She will be playing Riri Williams in the upcoming movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which is set to be released in 2022. The highly anticipated movie has the power to take Dominique’s career to new heights. Even though there’s probably a lot of pressure surrounding the project, Dominique doesn’t appear to be letting any of it get to her. Instead, she’s focused on putting on an unforgettable performance. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Dominique Thorne.

1. She Is From New York

Dominique was born and raised in Brooklyn, but both of her parents immigrated to the United States from Trinidad. Even though she is from the U.S. her parents made it a point to ensure that she was always closely connected to her Caribbean roots. In more recent years, she and her family relocated to Delaware.

2. She Has An Ivy League Education

Education is something that has always been very important to Dominique and her family. When the time came to apply for colleges, she knew that she wanted to go somewhere where she could get a top-of-the-line education. After weighing her options, she decided to attend Cornell University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in policy analysis and management.

3. She Is A Private Person

There are lots of people who get addicted to being in the spotlight as soon as they get a taste of what it’s like, but so far that doesn’t appear to be Dominique’s style. She is a very low-key person who hasn’t shared much information about her private life. She instead prefers to keep all of the focus on her work as an actress.

4. She Loves Fashion

Based on several photos on her Instagram account, it’s clear that Dominique loves fashion. She also seems to have a great eye for putting outfits together. As she gets further into her career, it’ll be nice to see what kind of outfits she decides to step out with on the red carpet.

5. She Started Acting In High School

Dominique didn’t grow up with a desire to be an actress, but by the time she was headed to high school, she knew it was something she wanted to try. According to News Day, Dominique said, “I just felt like I should apply for a performing arts high school. To this day, I don’t know where that thought, impulse or desire came from…A lot of people tried to talk me out of that decision but I was just so set on it”.

6. She Went To Lots Of Schools Growing Up

As mentioned earlier, education is something that was really important in Dominique’s household. As a result, her parents had no problem shopping around in order for her to have the best education. This meant that she attended several different schools when she was younger including a Catholic school and Greek Orthodox School.

7. She Is Passionate About Politics

At the moment, Dominique’s focus is on acting, but one day she will probably use her platform to do much more than simply keep people entertained. The article from News Day, Dominique mentioned that she is “very passionate about immigration legislation and reform”.

8. She Enjoys The Audition Process

Most actors will probably tell you that auditioning is one of the most stressful things about their line of work. While Dominique fully acknowledges that auditioning can be overwhelming, she has learned to enjoy the process and she looks forward to getting the chance to showing people what she can do when she steps in the audition room.

9. She Only Has A Handful Of Acting Credits

At the moment, Dominique’s resume doesn’t have much on it. She only has four on-screen credits including the two projects she’s currently working on. Although she is still relatively new to the industry she always carries herself with a high level of confidence and professionalism.

10. She Is All About Living To The Fullest

Dominique is the kind of person who wants to make the most out of everything life has to offer. She also wants to see all of her dreams come true in the process. Dominique told News Day, “We tend to set the limitations that then become real in our life. You really only have one life to live and you never really meet people who are truly aware of what you can accomplish until you come to terms with what you can accomplish.”

Camille Moore
Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


