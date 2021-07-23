10 Things You Didn’t Know about Don Omar

El Rey. King of Kings. Don Omar. Which name is the most familiar to you? He uses all of them in his professional work, but he might be best known as Don Omar. He is the man who is behind the music…and the acting and the producing. Essentially, there is little Don Omar cannot do, and he’s making it his mission and his goal in life to work hard, to make his dreams come true, and to bring people the kind of entertainment they didn’t even know they needed. He’s a famous man with a lot of skill and talent, and now we are going to introduce you to him in a more intimate fashion.
1. He is in His 40s
Don Omar was born on February 10, 1978. He was born William Omar Landron Rivera. Don Omar is merely his stage name, and it’s one of just a few stage names. It might be the most popular one, but others know him well as El Rey and King of Kings.
2. He is from San Juan
Omar was born and raised in San Juan. He’s from a small barrio called Santurce. His Puerto Rican upbringing was a huge factor in his childhood, and it helped him foster a love of reggaeton music and further his passions and his desires to be where he is today.
3. He Did Retire
Back in 2017, he shocked his fans when he announced that he was one with music. He was retiring. He was ready to live his life, to focus on other things, and to be where he wanted to be on his own time. However, he later changed his mind and came back to music. He took off approximately two years before making the decision to come back to music.
4. He’s Always Been Interested in Music
From the time he was a child, he’s been into the music scene. He’s always had a passion for it, and it’s been something he’s done well for many years. He has focused heavily on his love of music since he was a child, and he’s never deviated from that platform.
5. He is Religious
He spent many years of his own life focused heavily on his church. He is Protestant, and he spent many years working within the church community, even offering sermons. However, he eventually realized he could not focus on both his church and his music, and his music won out.
6. He is a Father
Don Omar is a dad. He welcomed his son, Nicolas Valle Gomez, back in 2003. It’s difficult to believe that he is going to be the father of a child who is already 18m, but he is. We don’t know his exact date of birth, but we do know that he is either already an adult or will become one later this year.
7. He is Divorced
He doesn’t speak much about his relationships or his private life, but the world is familiar with the woman he was married to. In 2008, he announced to the world that he married Jackie Guerrido. However, they divorced only three years later. They kept things very private. She, being a journalist, did not want her personal business everywhere anymore than he did.
8. He’s Exceptionally Private
He has always been a private man. He’s never been one to publicly share what is going on in his life or how things are factoring in with his work, his home life, his kids, or anything of that nature, but he is someone who keeps things very close to the vest. He doesn’t share his romantic life. He doesn’t share much of anything. He likes his privacy, and there is nothing wrong with that.
9. He Feuded with Daddy Yankee
These two spent nearly a decade of their lives publicly feuding. They did not get along, they did not have nice things to say about one another, and no one really knows the actual truth. What happened between them? How did this all go down? What is the real story? We might not officially know, but things are looking up.
10. He Respects Daddy Yankee
Despite the fact that they did perform together after more than a decade of feuding, they are very clear about the fact that they are not the best of friends. Rather, they did this because they are both pushed to be the best of the best in their particular fields, and they want to make sure they’re doing well. So, they worked together. It’s out of respect and out of concern for their own success and nothing more.