TikTok has become one of the most popular social media platforms, especially for Gen Z. In just a few months, some users have been able to build followings that include hundreds of thousands — sometimes even millions — of people. Among them is a TikTok named Donelij. At least, he was among them until he got banned from TikTok for violating the app’s community guidelines. Prior to his account being removed, Donelij had 2.5 million followers and had become well-known for his funny videos. However, many felt that his content was homophobic which is what resulted in his account being banned. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Donelij.
1. He Has a Backup Account
Backup accounts have become a popular way for people with lots of followers to protect themselves in case their accounts get deleted. Not only does Donelij have a backup account, but he also has a backup account for his backup. His first backup, NotDonelij already has 2.2 million followers. His second backup, MaybeNotDonelij has 1.7 million followers.
2. His Followers Were Often Accused Of Being Bullies
One of the things that has made Donelij’s time on TikTok so controversial is the fact that his followers would often bully the people featured in Donelij’s videos. For those not familiar with his content, he typically made duet style videos where another creators video would play alongside him. He would give the person a thumbs up or thumbs down based on whether or not he liked what he saw, but he would always give people in the LGBT community a thumbs down. His followers would then go find the person’s account and leave rude comments.
3. There Is A Petition To Reinstate His Account
Lots of people feel like Donelij deserved to be removed from TikTok, but others feel like TikTok overstepped by removing him. There is a petition on Change.org asking to have his account to be brought back. The petition has a goal of 5,000 signatures and it’s already gotten nearly 4,000.
4. He’s A Private Person
Despite being a popular public figure on social media, Donelij hasn’t seemed interested in really letting his followers get to know him. Outside of the fact that his first name is Chris, there aren’t many details known about his personal life. This desire to keep his social media presence separate from his real life has become a popular trend among Gen Z creators.
5. He Is Trying To Get His Account Back
Donelij doesn’t plan on going down without a fit. He is hoping that he’s able to convince TikTok to give him his account back. However, it’s unclear exactly how he plans to do that. Realistically, the chances of him getting his account back are probably very slim.
6. He Also Has A Big Following On Instagram
TikTok is the platform that has gotten Donelij the most attention, but it’s not the only place where he has a large following. He also has almost 150,000 followers on Instagram, but he isn’t nearly as active on Instagram as he has been on TikTok. He only has 10 posts on Instagram.
7. He Lives In Louisiana
As mentioned before, Donelij hasn’t really shared any information about his personal life. In fact, he doesn’t even really talk in his videos. However, it appears that he does live in Louisiana. On Instagram, he posted a photo outside of a local pharmacy which is located in Slidell, Louisiana.
8. He’s A Hot Topic On Twitter
Donelij doesn’t appear to have a Twitter account, but that hasn’t stopped people on Twitter from making him the topic of conversation. Even prior to his account being banned, lots of people Tweeted their commentary about his TikToks. But since being removed from the platform, lots of people have chimed in in regards to Donelij.
9. You Can Pay To Do A Duet With Him
Duet style videos have become what Donelij is best known for. The good news is that if you’ve always wanted to be a part of his videos, you can. According to his Instagram bio, people can pay to do a duet with him although it’s not clear how much he charages.
10. He’s Taking A Break From Social Media
Despite the fact that Donelij already has backup accounts set up, it doens’t look like he’s going to be posting regularly for a while. In one of the videos posted on his NotDonelij account, he says that he’ll be back when Donelij returns which insinuates that he won’t be posting anything until he gets his old account back. We have a feeling that he’ll still continue to post on his backup account though.