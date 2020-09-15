Dr. Ebonie Vincent started gaining popularity in 2020 when she was cast in the TLC medical docuseries, My Feet Are Killing Me. Dr. Vincent, who is a talented podiatrist quickly won viewers over with her compassionate personality and thorough examination style. Although most people would cringe if they had to spend their days looking at other people’s feet, Ebonie genuinely loves what she does and she’s dedicated to improving her patients’ quality of life. Although there’s no official word on whether or not the show will be brought back for season two, there are lots of people who are hoping it will be. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Dr. Ebonie Vincent.
1. She’s A Graduate Of Hampton University
All of the HBCU students and grads out there will be pleased to know that Dr. Ebonie is a proud graduate of Hampton University. She earned her bachelor’s degree in biology in 2009. Dr. Ebonie then went on to earn a master’s degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. She earned her medical degree from Des Moines University Medicine and Health Sciences in Iowa.
2. She Was A Volleyball Player
Science and medicine aren’t the only things that interest Dr. Ebonie. She also loves sports and spend many years as a competitive athlete. After a successful high school volleyball career, she went on to become a member of the volleyball team at Hampton University for four years.
3. She Has Always Liked Helping Others
Intelligence isn’t the only skill a good doctor needs to have, compassion and empathy are equally as important. Dr. Ebonie has been blessed to have all three of those things. She says, “I have always had a heart for service. Helping others gives me a strong sense of purpose and I believe it is my life goal to reach out and help as many people as possible.”
4. She Chose To Be A Podiatrist For An Interesting Reason
Out of all the fields of medicine to study, lots of people wonder why Dr. Ebonie chose to focus on feet. However, she has a very good answer to that question. She told Lifestyle Maven, ” I picked podiatry because I like being the type of doctor who can fix things that you see.”
5. She Loves Educating People About Foot Health
Dr. Ebonie definitely knows what to do if a patient comes in with an issue that needs immediate attention, but she’s also a big believer in the importance of preventative care. She hopes to share information and resources so people can take care better care of their feet and avoid serious issues down the line.
6. She’s Very Family Oriented
Dr. Ebonie’s career isn’t the only thing that’s important to her. She is also a very family oriented person who loves hanging out with her loved ones as much as she can. In fact, when she has time off from work her favorite way to spend it is having fun with her family.
7. She Has A YouTube Channel
If you want to see more of Dr. Ebonie in action, the good news is that you don’t have to wait for TLC to make up their minds about a second season. She has a YouTube channel where she shares informative videos and vlogs. At the moment, her channel has 468 subcribers.
8. She Loves To Stay Active
It goes without saying that staying in good health is one of Dr. Ebonie’s top priorities. She’s very invested in her own preventative care and does what she can to stay active. Some of her favorite ways to stay fit include going to the gym, swimming, and going on hikes.
9. She Almost Passed Up On The Opportunity To Do The Show
When Dr. Ebonie chose to go into medicine, she probably never thought she’d end up being a reality TV star. However, she almost missed out on the chance to be on TV. When producers reached out to her about the show, she thought it was a joke. She told the Los Angeles Sentinel, “My manager kept getting emails and we all thought it was just spam. We ignored them but they kept coming so my boss finally said ‘check this out’.” She finally agreed to do a Skype call and was eventually chosen to be one of the stars of My Feet Are Killing Me.
10. She Loves Going To Plays
We all have at least one thing we love doing so much that we don’t mind spending a little extra for it. For Dr. Ebonie, that thing is going to see Broadway musicals. She loves theater and admits that she isn’t afraid to drop a little change to go see a good stage production.