10 Things You Didn’t Know about Dr. Emma Craythorne

We are learning a lot about doctors in the middle of a global pandemic, and many of them are coming at us with nothing but bad news. Different ways we are at risk for contracting COVID-19, ways to protect ourselves, what to expect as the global death toll rises. There’s not much good coming from doctors these days as they put their lives at risk and they are on the front lines of this global emergency every single day. But, there’s Dr. Emma Craythorne, who is still here helping in the best way she can. She’s trying to help us save our skin, and that’s an important job. We want to highlight a bit about her so that we can all get to know her a bit better these days.
1. She’s A TLC Star
Dr. Emma Crayborne is a star. She’s not just a doctor who does what she can to help people focus positively in their health. She’s also a star who you can watch on a TLC series called “Save My Skin,” and she’s kind of a rock star at it. She’s got a lot of good advice and things to offer her fans, and we like that.
2. She’s from London
She’s not an American doctor. She’s got her degree in London, where she is from and where she works. She’s got a lot to do for her clients and her patients there, and she’s focused on their skin and their overall good skin health. She’s got a lot going on, and she’s able to help people maintain their good skin there.
3. She’s a Dermatologist
If you’re wondering what her specialty is, it’s dermatology. She works with skin. She helps her patients diagnose, manage, and treat their skin conditions. It’s a lot of good work she does. For example, she has a job in which she’s able to help her patients diagnose their skin cancer. She helps manage her own kid’s and their skin conditions, and she’s good at what she does.
4. She’s a Mom
One of the most important things that she’s going to do in her life is raise her kids. She’s got three kids of her own, and she lives for them. She is someone who is not afraid to share with her friends and her patients what she uses to help with her own kids, their skin conditions, and everything in between. Being a mom and a doctor is a lot for her, but she manages both with ease.
5. She’s a Fan of Aveeno
She doesn’t say this because she is sponsored or that she is getting paid for it. She’s saying this because she is a fan. She uses Aveeno Baby Eczema Therapy on her own son and his very sensitive skin. He has eczema, and she uses it anytime he gets out of the water whether it’s the pool or the shower.
6. She’s Got a Gross Show
She’s a woman who has another show, too. She’s not just a TLC star. She has a show that’s called “Bad Skin Clinic” and she does things that are a little disgusting, but a lot of people love that. She does things like cut into large lumps on skin and drain them, which is something that she knows that people are grossly obsessed with. She’s a woman who isn’t afraid to show her skills, and she’s not worried about people seeing her do it.
7. She’s From Ireland
She’s not a born and raised London girl. She’s actually from Northern Ireland. She spent a lot of her adult life in Scotland, too, which is where she went to medical school. She was there to learn how to become a doctor. She has been all over the area near her current home, and that is probably a pretty cool thing to get to do as a doctor.
8. She’s Busy
We don’t even know where to start with this good doctor. She has her own clinic, she has three kids, and she’s on every single board imaginable. She’s a trustee for the Cosmetic Practice Standards Authority, she’s the Lead of the Specialist Skin Cancer Multi-Disciplinary Team at St. John’s Institute of Dermatology. She’s got television shows to star on. She’s the treasurer of the St. John’s Dermatological Society. She’s the President of the British Cosmetic Dermatology Group. We assume she also sleeps and eats at some point, too.
9. She Gives Good, but Practical Advice
She’s old-school and accurate in her beliefs. She is not a doctor who believes you need all the work and all the supplements and all the skincare routines and products. There are plenty of doctors like that in the world, but she is not one of them. She’s on the very simple skincare train, which is the one I like the best – because my 101-year-old grandmother taught me best. Drink water, wear sunscreen, don’t sleep or workout in makeup. Dr. Craythorne is on board with all of that, too. She also tells her patients to stop smoking. Its gross, and it’s not good for your skin or your health as a whole. She’s not just in this to save your skin. She’s interested in saving lives, as well.
10. She’s Good at What She Does
There’s a lot we don’t know about her as she keeps her personal life pretty close to the vest, but she’s someone who is good at what she does. She’s got a lot going on right now, and she’s good at what she does. She is good at being a mom. She’s good at being a doctor. She’s good at being a television star. She’s good at so many things, and she’s showing us just how impressive she really is right now. We love it, and we think that her fans are going to continue to love her as they see more of her in the coming weeks. She’s good at everything, and that’s really cool of her in so many ways.