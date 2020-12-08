Although it may be hard to believe, many people feel that there’s something irresistibly soothing about watching people pop pimples and and poke at cysts. This trend has become such a big phenomenon that networks have started making shows featuring dermatologists who tackle some of the most bizarre skin conditions. One of the latest shows on the subject, When Skin Goes Wrong, features Dr. Emma McMullen and a group of other dermatologists based in the UK. Dr. Emma’s combination of skill and compassion make her one of the best at what she does. Her patients can rest assured that they’re in good hands any time they see her walk into a room. The viewers at home can also rest assured that they’re in for an entertaining adventure. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Dr. Emma McMullen.
1. When Skin Goes Wrong Is Her First TV Show
As a doctor, Dr. Emma probably never imagined that she’d also become a TV star. Thanks to reality TV, however, that’s exactly what has happened. As far as we can tell, Where Skin Goes Wrong is the first and only time she’s been on a TV show and it doesn’t look like she has an interest in making a career out of being on TV.
2. She’s Not Really Into Social Media
If you’re a fan of When Skin Goes Wrong and you were hoping to keep up with Dr. Emma on social media, I have some bad news for you. Although she does have accounts on Instagram and Twitter, she isn’t a very active social media user. There is a chance, however, that she could decide to get more active as the show becomes popular.
3. She’s A Wife And Mother
Dr. Emma has put a lot of time and effort into building a successful career in the medical field, but nothing is quite as important as her job as a wife and mother. Dr. Emma and her husband have two children together. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find any information on her husband.
4. She Loves Spending Time Outside
As a dermatologist, Emma spends her work day inside of an office. While there’s no doubt she loves what she does, being stuck inside all day can get pretty exhausting. When Dr. Emma has time off from work she loves to spend time enjoying the outdoors with her family.
5. She Works With The National Health Service in the United Kingdom
Just because Dr. Emma is on a TV show doesn’t mean that she isn’t the real deal. Dr. Emma received a bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery degree (MBChB) in Manchester. According to Distractify, she “has been a consultant with the National Health Service in the United Kingdom.”
6. She’s A Private Person
Dr. Emma may be doing a reality show, but that doesn’t mean that she likes being in the spotlight. She appears to be a very private person. In addition to not being very active on social media, she doesn’t do any interviews and doesn’t have much information floating around the internet.
7. She Has Been Practicing Full Time For The Last Decade
You know what they say, ‘practice makes perfect’ and Dr. Emma has gotten lots of practice over the years. She has been practicing for about 10 years and she currently works at Everything Skin Clinic. There’s no doubt that she’s going to have no shortage of new patients thanks to the series.
8. She Has Several Areas Of Expertise
When it comes to skin health, Dr. Emma can do it all, but there are a few things that she is extra passionate about. According to her bio on the Everything Skin Clinic website, Emma’s areas of expertise are, ” life-threatening dermatology, acne, allergic drug reactions, ulceration and hidradenitis suppurativa.”
9. She Appreciates The Simple Things
When you work a high stress job like Dr. Emma, it can be difficult to decompress when you finally get time off. Everybody has their own way to recharge and relax, but Dr. Emma seems to prefer the simple things to help her make the most of her time away from work. Her favorite things to do include hanging out with friends and family.
10. She Doesn’t Back Down From A Challenge
It goes without saying that becoming a doctor isn’t an easy thing to do, but going into a field like dermatology and tackling some of the toughest cases isn’t for the weak. Luckily for Dr. Emma’s patients, she is the type of medical professional who isn’t afraid to take on a challenge and she always brings her best to each appointment.