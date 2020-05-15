Have you ever watched one of those therapy reality shows and wondered if the doctors offering advice are actually doctors? The answer is yes, at least when it comes to Dr. Ish Major. Dr. Ish is best-known for his role on the show Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars where he works with some of the biggest names in reality TV to solve their relationship issues. However, Dr. Ish Major is much more than just a TV doctor. He’s accomplished a lot of things over the course of his career, and he isn’t finished yet. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Dr. Ish Major.
1. He’s A Board Certified Psychiatrist
Dr. Ish Major is truly the real deal in the world of psychiatry. According to his website, he “is a board certified psychiatrist who specializes in women, children and families and all things dating, mating and relating.” He also has nearly two decades of experience.
2. He Went To The University Of South Carolina
Dr. Ish was born and raised in Yemassee, South Carolina. He decided to stay in the area when it was time for him to attend college. He studied at the University of South Carolina and graduated with a degree in medicine in 2000.
3. He’ An Author
His patients aren’t the only people Dr. Ish is interested in helping. He also wants to share his expertise with a wider audience. In 2012, he released a book titled Little White Whys which explores the age old question, ‘why do men lie?’
4. He Practices In New York
After graduating, Dr. Ish relocated to New York. He currently spends most of his time in Manhattan where he also practicing psychiatry. When he isn’t in New York, he also practices at different hospitals in South Carolina.
5. He Has An E-Course
If you’re interested in learning more about Dr. Ish Major has to teach, you’re in luck. He offers an eCourse through his website and it’s completely free. The course is designed to teach people how to find true love in just three dates. In addition to the course, Dr. Ish also has lots of other free tools on his website.
6. He Comes From A Big Family
Family is important to Dr. Ish and has been since he was a young child. He has five sisters and one brother. As a matter of fact, it was his sisters’ early relationships that helped him gain an interest in wanting to learn more about the dynamics of dating. Dr. Ish doesn’t have a family of his own just yet, but I’m sure he will be a devoted family man when the time comes.
7. He Has A YouTube Channel
Dr. Ish is definitely the type of doctor who does whatever he can to connect with people. In addition to the tools he offers on his website, he also has a YouTube channel where he releases free tidbits of advice. According to the description of his channel, “Here is where I share with you my Top Tips on all things Dating, Mating and Relating, Marriahe Boot Camp, Talk Show Appearances and current Hot Takes in Relationships!” His channel currently has more than 17,000 total views.
8. He Does Speaking Arrangements
Dr. Ish is a dynamic public speaker who has the ability to captivate any audience with his words. During his speaking appearances, Dr. Ish’s goal is to engage with the audience and inspire them to find success in their relationships.
9. He Wanted To Be A General Practice Physician
If you’ve ever seen Dr. Ish Major do his thing, you probably noticed that he’s a natural. At this point, it’s almost impossible to imagine him doing anything else. However, doing something else was a very real possibility for him at one point. Initially he wanted to be a general practice physician, but he changed his mind while in college. He told the Augusta Chronicle, “With general practice medicine, you are typically managing illnesses, but with psychiatry I am able to actually fix medical issues and provide a higher quality of life to my patients.”
10. He’s One Of America’s Top Psychiatrists
Not only is Dr. Ish Major board certified, but he’s also widely recognized for his talents. His website says that he “has been named to the prestigious list of America’s Top Psychiatrists for the last 3 years and is recognized by the International Association of Healthcare Professionals as one of the Leading Physicians of the World.”