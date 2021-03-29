Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Dr. Sarah Haller

There are plenty of people out there who would agree that being around feet doesn’t sound like anyone’s idea of a good time. Dr. Sarah Haller, however, has made an entire career out of other people’s feet. The New Jersey-based podiatrist has been practicing medicine for a little less than a decade, and she has recently become a reality TV star. As a cast member on the TLC series My Feet Are Killing Me, Dr. Haller has gotten to share her skills with the world in ways she never could’ve imagined. While the show has given viewers a lot of insight into her career, it hasn’t given them the chance to learn much else about her. If you want to know more about Dr. Sarah Hallar, keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know.

1. She Was A Ballet Dancer

Sarah’s life wasn’t always focused on science and medicine. When she was younger, it was actually dance that had her attention. Interestingly enough, it was also dance that inspired her to become a podiatrist. She told Essex Union Podiatry, “As a child, I was a ballet dancer for 15 years and on pointe for four. After daily practice, my feet would ache incessantly. We found a podiatrist who helped me with a simple in-office procedure and recommendations for the future, allowing me to dance pain-free. Having someone alleviate your pain so you can pursue individual goals was pivotal. That experience left a resonating impression on me and guides me when I care for my patients.”

2. She Loves To Read

Sarah is the kind of person who loves to get lost in a good book and she enjoys spending her free time reading. She has a highlight section on her Instagram profile dedicated to sharin the different books she reads. Occasionally, she’ll even ask her followers for book recommendations.

3. She’s All About Positivity

It goes without saying that life can be full of ups and downs. On top of that, working in the medical field means that Sarah often has to deal with less than pleasant situations. Despite all of that, however, she does her best to maintain a positive attitude and she loves spreading good vibes to others.

4. My Feet Are Killing Me Is Her First TV Show

As a doctor, Sarah probably never imagined that she would make her way into the entertainment industry. However, life has a funny way of working things out and Sarah has become a reality TV star. As far as we can tell, My Feet Are Killing Me is the only time Sarah has done a TV show.

5. She’s A Private Person

Since My Feet Are Killing Me is primarily focused on the doctors and their patients, there isn’t much time to explore their personal lives. Even outside of the show, however, Sarah doesn’t appear to be the kind of person who likes to let the world in on her private life.

6. She Appears To Be Single

Lots of people have been curious about Sarah’s relationship status and whether or not she has any children. Since she is a private person, it’s a little difficult to tell for sure. However, there’s nothing to indicate that she is married or has ever been. She also doens’t appear to have any kids.

7. She’s All About Supporting Women

Even in 2021, there are fewer opportunities for women in certain industries and many women often find themselves underpaid and under represented . While some people choose not to acknowledge this, Sarah isn’t one of them. Sarah is a firm believer in the importance of helping and empowering other people.

8. She Likes Fashion

As a very busy podiatrist, Sarah spends most of her time wearing scrubs, but when she’s outside of work she enjoys getting the chance to share her personality through her clothing. She has a nice sense of style and she can put an outfit together for any occasion.

9. She Loves To Stay Active

Even though she has a lot going on, Sarah still makes time to stay as active as she can. Sarah told Hallux Magazine, “I got a Peloton Bike in October 2019. It was an investment for my health and mental wellness. I try to spin six days a week for at least 30 minutes a day, and I add light weights for 10-15 min with a core focused program.”

10. She Loves A Good Adventure

There are some people who are perfectly happy playing it safe for their entire lives, but Sarah doesn’t get down like that. Sarah enjoys a good adrenaline rush and she isn’t afraid to take a risk every now and then. She enjoys doing things like skiing, hiking, and traveling.

