If you’re a fan of the Lifetime series Married at First Sight then you’re probably familiar with Dr. Viviana Coles. As one of the show’s experts, she is partly responsible for matching the couples and she continues to be a resource to them throughout their time on the show. Although Viviana is one of the newer additions to the team of experts she has fit right in with the rest of the cast. Unfortunately, however, since the show is designed to focus on the participants, viewers haven’t really gotten to know much about her. If you’re interested in getting the scoop on Dr. Viviana you’ve come to the right place. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Dr. Viviana Coles.
1. She’s First Generation American
Dr. Viviana was born and raised in Houston, TX. However, her mother is from Mexico and her father is from Colombia. According to her LinkedIn profile, Dr. Viviana speaks Spanish. She still lives in the Houston area she’s very proud to be from Texas.
2. She’s A Licensed Therapist
Anyone who has ever watched a decent amount of reality TV knows that you have to take everything you see/hear with a grain of salt. With that being said, the ‘experts’ on Married at First Sight have raised a few eyebrows among viewers who have questioned whether or not they’re really experts. For those curious about Dr. Viviana, the answer is yes. She has a doctorate degree in marriage and family therapy from Nova Southereastern University.
3. She Runs A Private Practice
When Dr. Viviana isn’t attempting to help the couples on MAFS, she’s running her own practice in the Houston area. Her practice, Houston Relationship Therapy, has been open for over a decade. Additionally, Dr. Viviana has also worked with celebrity clientele.
4. She Loves To Travel
There’s no denying the fact that Dr. Viviana is a very busy women, but that doesn’t mean she can’t have a little fun from time to time. Even though she has lived in Texas for her entire life, she has gotten to do lots of traveling. In addition to traveling across the United States, she has also been to other parts of the world.
5. Married At First Sight Is Her Only TV Experience
Some of the other experts on Married at First Sight are no strangers to doing TV shows. In Dr. Viviana’s cast, however, being on MAFS is the first time she’s ever done TV of any kind. So far, she seems to be loving it but she hasn’t expressed interest in doing any other shows.
6. She’s A Wife And Mother
Dr. Viviana is happily married and she has two children. Outside of what she shares on social media, she seems to be a very private person and she hasn’t revealed much information about her husband or her kids. With all of the negativity that circulates around the internet, it’s easy to see why she would want to keep her loved ones to herself.
7. She Enjoys Being Outdoors
As a true Texan, Dr. Viviana isn’t afraid to get get her hands a little dirty from time to time. Needless to say, she loves spending time outside. She loves doing things like going hiking, taking walks, and going horseback riding. Dr. Viviana also loves to stay active and she always tries to incorporate exercise into her regular routine.
8. She Loves Fashion
One of the first things people noticed about Dr. Viviana when she first joined the MAFS team was the fact that she’s incredibly stylish. She loves fashion and she has a great eye for putting outfits together. She’s even created a secondary Instagram account that is devoted to posting pictures of her outfits and telling her followers where she buys her clothes.
9. She Gives Out Advice On Social Media
If you want to get Dr. Viviana’s opinion on something, the good news is that you don’t have to go to her practice or sign up to marry a stranger. Occasionally, she gives out advice to her followers via social media. She answers a wide variety of questions touching on relationship and personal issues.
10. She Feels Like She Was ‘Duped’ By Chris Williams
Season 13 of MAFS has certainly been one of the most interesting yet, and that’s largely thanks to Chris Williams. From the moment Chris saw his bride-to-be, Paige, coming down the aisle, it was clear that he was going to give viewers a show during the season. After repeatedly exhibiting immature and manipulative behavior, many viewers questioned why the experts picked him for the show in the first place. Dr, Viviana insists that the Chris viewers are seeing isn’t the same person she and the experts met prior to filming. According to Cheat Sheet Dr.Viviana said, “I feel like I got duped. I feel like someone pulled one over on me…Every week, it’s really hard to see who he’s become as a husband – because before he said ‘I do,’ this guy was a different person altogether.”