Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition Available Now on Stadia

Square Enix announced earlier this week that the critically acclaimed role-playing game Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition is now available on Google Stadia, offering a new way for even more gamers around the world to experience the incredible saga of The Luminary’s journey through Erdrea. Players on Stadia can embark on a grand adventure in the sprawling world of DRAGON QUEST XI, featuring over 100 hours of riveting gameplay and enthralling storylines. This is good news for Stadia players, especially after the recent-ish news that Google Stadia will no longer be developing games for the service. So what exactly is Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition? Now that the game is on Stadia, how many platforms is it available?
What is Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition?
According to Square Enix, “DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition provides the perfect entry into one of the most revered role-playing game franchises of all time. This definitive version of the highly acclaimed DRAGON QUEST XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age includes an array of new features and enhancements, such as new character side stories, a retro 2D mode, the 16-bit world of Tickington, option to switch between English and Japanese voiceover, fully orchestrated soundtrack with the ability switch between the symphonic soundtrack or the original synthesized soundtrack, photo mode, and more, offering an unmissable RPG experience for both long-time fans and newcomers to the beloved series. Players will follow the perilous journey of the Luminary: a hunted hero destined to uncover the mystery of his fate, with the help of a charismatic cast of supporting characters. An epic beginning of a new adventure, this enchanting world is brought to life by series creator Yuji Horii, character designer Akira Toriyama, and series composer Koichi Sugiyama.”
Where can you play the game?
Now that Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition is available on Google Stadia, this begs the question of where else you are able to play the game. Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition is currently available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows. There are currently several different discounts for Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition that prices the game at $31.99, a discount of 20%. You can purchase the game at this discounted rate on Stadia (now through March 30, 2021), PlayStation Store (now through March 17, 2021), and the Xbox Games Store (now through March 22, 2021). Unfortunately, if you didn’t get the chance to grab the game at its discounted rate on PlayStation, it looks like you’re out of luck, but you can grab it on any of the other platforms, or wait it out for another possible discount in the future! If you decide to purchase the game on Xbox, it is available as an Xbox Play Anywhere title, meaning you can play it anywhere including your Xbox console, PC, and xCloud!
Who is Square Enix?
If you were previously unaware who Square Enix is, here’s their official description from the Square Enix website: “Square Enix, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix, Inc. is affiliated with a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics® and Eidos Montréal™. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 159 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 82 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 81 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.”
While we’re still reeling from the announcement of the Google Stadia shutdown, there’s still good news! According to Phil Harrison, Vice President and GM of Google Stadia, “What does this mean if you’re a current or future Stadia gamer? You can continue playing all your games on Stadia and Stadia Pro, and we’ll continue to bring new titles from third parties to the platform. We’re committed to the future of cloud gaming, and will continue to do our part to drive this industry forward. Our goal remains focused on creating the best possible platform for gamers and technology for our partners, bringing these experiences to life for people everywhere.”
Will you be playing Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition on Stadia? Be sure to get it before March 30 to get a discounted price!