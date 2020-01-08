Dragon Quest Your Story is Headed to Netflix

According to Tommy Williams of GeekTyrant there’s no word yet on just when Dragon Quest Your Story will be headed to Netflix, but given that it’s already being given as a heads up it could be fairly soon or a matter of months from now. Given that some of you might be looking at this post and thinking ‘huh?’ while others might be getting excited it’s not too hard to imagine that the story is one that is a little more popular with those that fully enjoy manga and anime and pretty much anything that comes out of Japan. This kind of material has had a huge market for a while now, filling bookstores and movie shelves alike as people have eaten it up so to speak with each new volume, show, and movie that’s come along. Dragon Quest Your Story is just another in the long line of titles that has come along for people to enjoy, but it’s been gaining popularity since it came out in the latter half of 2019. This is a big reason why it could be anytime that we see the movie come to Netflix or won’t see it for months yet. The transition time is sometimes hard to get over but for devoted fans it’s usually worth it when the movie arrives.
Samuel Guglielmo of Playstation Lifestyle writes that the attempt to bring the movie to Netflix has been ongoing for some time since it came out in Japan as of last August, which could mean that fans will be rewarded for their patience soon enough. The story is one that a lot of us have seen over and over throughout the years with its own little twists and spins here and there to make certain that people will be entertained, but with so much interest in such material it’s not hard to believe that this movie will become yet another big hit for Netflix, which is funny considering that the predictions of Disney+ and many other competitors driving people away from Netflix has yet to come. True, there is still a lot coming out on other platforms that has yet to be taken into account, but thus far Netflix has been bolstering itself in a big way by taking the offensive and continuing to push for more and more desired programming that people want so that they can keep their subscribers. They might have raised their prices throughout the years, as was to be expected really, but thus far they’ve made up for it by providing a host of movies and shows that people can fully enjoy and that don’t belong solely to Disney and a few other studios that have been busy trying to create their own streaming networks.
The big push towards streaming has already been the big thing for a while since it’s easier, it allows for more content and not as much clutter, and downloading apps and joining each network is pretty simple so long as a person can pay the prices. It’s beaten out cable and dish in a big way even if people continue to cling to both since the truth is that there are still a few things that streaming is having a bit of an issue with now and again. But when it comes to streaming networks it’s safe to say that Netflix is still king even if the other networks are beginning to loom on the horizon. Taking on a show like Dragon Quest Your Story is a good move since it steers people back towards Netflix, at least those that are into the story, and might entice many others. Netflix has never really been shy about displaying as much content as they can and butting in when it comes to other networks getting their fair share of the market, and it wouldn’t appear that they’re going to start now, which is wise. It’s kind of a cutthroat business really, but it’s also one in which the most astute and the most popular network is bound to remain on top since if you can’t acquire what people want to watch then it’s likely that they’re going to look elsewhere.
What’s really amazing about this story is that being based off of a video game it’s managed to gain this much popularity without people trying to tear it down for inconsistencies here and there. Maybe it happens more often during live-action versions, but thus far people have been fully turned on to Dragon Quest and have been quite supportive of the transition. It could have a lot to do with the story teller behind the movie and the manner in which it’s been adapted, which makes a huge difference. Whenever the movie does come to Netflix it’s sure to be given a warm welcome with open arms. Damien McFarren of NintendoLife has more to say about this subject.