Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Drew Davis

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Drew Davis

1 min ago

Drew Davis is not yet a household name, but you can safely assume he will be. He’s young enough to have just gotten a start on his acting career, and he’s ready to pull out all the stops to make sure he goes places. He’s famous for his role on “Orphan Black,” as Oscar Hendrix, and his fan base is growing quickly. If you haven’t heard of him, we’ve done some digging to find out more about his life, and everything we found is right here.

1. He is Young

He was born on February 19, 2004, and he only celebrated his 17th birthday in 2021. He’s not yet a legal adult, but he is treating his career as though he’s been part of the business his entire life. He may officially still be a child, but he’s an adult where his work is concerned.

2. He is Canadian

He was born and raised in Canada. Specifically, he was born and raised in Toronto. He grew up with his mom and his dad. Their names are Wayne and Megan Davis.

3. He Has Been Working for More than a Decade

There is a good reason why Drew Davis is the kind of teen who treats his jobs like he’s a grown adult, and that reason is that he’s been acting since he was a child. His first role is one he booked when he was only six. Acting has always been his dream, his plan, and the life he wants to live. Of course, he takes it seriously. He’s serious about it.

4. His First Role Was a Big One

He was cast at the tender age of six alongside some big names. He was cast in the Lifetime movie, “Taken From Me: The Tiffany Rubin Story,” which also starred mega-star Taraji P. Henson. He’s also worked with major stars such as Ethan Hawke, and more. He’s well-known in Hollywood, and it’s for a very good reason – he’s good at what he does.

5. He Has a Famous Voice

Here’s the deal; if you don’t recognize Drew Davis by his face or his name, just take a moment to listen to his voice. If you have young children at home, you know exactly who he is. He’s Marshall from Paw Patrol. He’s had many voice-over acting jobs, and he’s the voice actor who is behind one of the adorable dogs tasked with saving the day.

6. He’s also the World’s Most Obnoxious Younger Brother

Not as a person, though. As a character, he is the world’s most annoying younger brother. Every parent, every older sibling, every person in the world who has been forced to sit through an episode of “Max and Ruby,” can tell you in no uncertain terms that Max is a troublemaker. During season five of the hit cartoon, Drew Davis voiced the character of Max. So, if you hear his voice and it grates your nerves and sends you spiraling back into a brief flash of wide-eyed frustration, that’s why.

7. He is A Brother

Drew Davis certainly doesn’t just do the voice acting of a younger brother. He is a brother. Of course, he’s the older brother and not the younger brother, but those are just details. He has a younger sister whose name is Millie Davis.

8. His Sister is an Actress

Not only is Drew Davis’ younger sister Millie one of his favorite people, but she’s also an actress. And not only is she an actress, but she’s also an actress he’s gotten to work with in the past. The brother/sister duo had the honor of working together on a few different projects over the years. We imagine this is pretty cool for their parents, too.

9. He’s Private

He’s still a child by law. Until he is 18, he cannot legally be in control of his own life and make his own decisions outside of the approval and supervision of his parents, but he’s still private by nature. We imagine his parents have talked to him in the past about valuing his own privacy, not sharing too much online, and not being someone who gives away too much of his personal life. That’s a good life lesson for kids growing up in the digital age, and we hope he sticks to that when he’s an adult who can technically do what he wants.

10. His Father is an Actor

He and his sister are both entertainers, but did you know that his father is also an actor? Wayne Davis is famous. He’s famous for his role in “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “La Femme Nikita,” and many other shows. Acting is something that runs in the family, and these kids have proud parents

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.


Related Posts

Add Comment

The White Lotus is Officially Coming Back for a Season 2
HBO Max Getting an “Adventure Time” Series with Fionna and Cake
Five Changes We’d Like To See If There Is A Teen Titan’s Reboot
Are The Cases on “Money Court” Fake?
Some of the Best Movies Brought To Us by Rob Reiner
There’s No Cruella 2 Yet But Apparently a Cruella 3 is in Negotiations
shinso my hero academia
Shinsuke Sato To Direct Live-Action “My Hero Academia” Movie
Five Predictions For Sylvester Stallone’s Superhero Movie “Samaritan”
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Drew Davis
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Eddie Braun
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Michael Aronov
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Marcus Scribner
Is Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Part of the MCU?
Comic Book Stories That Need The Movie Or Streaming Show Treatment
Fortnite Zero Point Superman Skin
What the Fortnite Zero Point Comics Could Mean For the Upcoming Superman Skin
The Best-Selling Comics in America Are All Japanese
Saint Seiya: The Four Knights Ranked From Strongest to Weakest
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Legendary Anime Evangelion Finishes its Rebuild
10 Dark and Disturbing Facts About Naruto
Warner Bros. and Jason DeMarco Teaming Up with new Anime Production Company
Pennywise
Five Killers We’d Like to See in Dead By Daylight
Boundary Is a New Outer Space Competitive Shooter Releasing Soon
Can Call of Duty Just Never Go Back To World War II?
Sonic Colors: Ultimate Is a New Adventure For Fans This September