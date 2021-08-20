10 Things You Didn’t Know about Drew Davis

Drew Davis is not yet a household name, but you can safely assume he will be. He’s young enough to have just gotten a start on his acting career, and he’s ready to pull out all the stops to make sure he goes places. He’s famous for his role on “Orphan Black,” as Oscar Hendrix, and his fan base is growing quickly. If you haven’t heard of him, we’ve done some digging to find out more about his life, and everything we found is right here.
1. He is Young
He was born on February 19, 2004, and he only celebrated his 17th birthday in 2021. He’s not yet a legal adult, but he is treating his career as though he’s been part of the business his entire life. He may officially still be a child, but he’s an adult where his work is concerned.
2. He is Canadian
He was born and raised in Canada. Specifically, he was born and raised in Toronto. He grew up with his mom and his dad. Their names are Wayne and Megan Davis.
3. He Has Been Working for More than a Decade
There is a good reason why Drew Davis is the kind of teen who treats his jobs like he’s a grown adult, and that reason is that he’s been acting since he was a child. His first role is one he booked when he was only six. Acting has always been his dream, his plan, and the life he wants to live. Of course, he takes it seriously. He’s serious about it.
4. His First Role Was a Big One
He was cast at the tender age of six alongside some big names. He was cast in the Lifetime movie, “Taken From Me: The Tiffany Rubin Story,” which also starred mega-star Taraji P. Henson. He’s also worked with major stars such as Ethan Hawke, and more. He’s well-known in Hollywood, and it’s for a very good reason – he’s good at what he does.
5. He Has a Famous Voice
Here’s the deal; if you don’t recognize Drew Davis by his face or his name, just take a moment to listen to his voice. If you have young children at home, you know exactly who he is. He’s Marshall from Paw Patrol. He’s had many voice-over acting jobs, and he’s the voice actor who is behind one of the adorable dogs tasked with saving the day.
6. He’s also the World’s Most Obnoxious Younger Brother
Not as a person, though. As a character, he is the world’s most annoying younger brother. Every parent, every older sibling, every person in the world who has been forced to sit through an episode of “Max and Ruby,” can tell you in no uncertain terms that Max is a troublemaker. During season five of the hit cartoon, Drew Davis voiced the character of Max. So, if you hear his voice and it grates your nerves and sends you spiraling back into a brief flash of wide-eyed frustration, that’s why.
7. He is A Brother
Drew Davis certainly doesn’t just do the voice acting of a younger brother. He is a brother. Of course, he’s the older brother and not the younger brother, but those are just details. He has a younger sister whose name is Millie Davis.
8. His Sister is an Actress
Not only is Drew Davis’ younger sister Millie one of his favorite people, but she’s also an actress. And not only is she an actress, but she’s also an actress he’s gotten to work with in the past. The brother/sister duo had the honor of working together on a few different projects over the years. We imagine this is pretty cool for their parents, too.
9. He’s Private
He’s still a child by law. Until he is 18, he cannot legally be in control of his own life and make his own decisions outside of the approval and supervision of his parents, but he’s still private by nature. We imagine his parents have talked to him in the past about valuing his own privacy, not sharing too much online, and not being someone who gives away too much of his personal life. That’s a good life lesson for kids growing up in the digital age, and we hope he sticks to that when he’s an adult who can technically do what he wants.
10. His Father is an Actor
He and his sister are both entertainers, but did you know that his father is also an actor? Wayne Davis is famous. He’s famous for his role in “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “La Femme Nikita,” and many other shows. Acting is something that runs in the family, and these kids have proud parents