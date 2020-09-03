Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Drew Taggart

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Drew Taggart

1 min ago

If you’re a fan of the Chainsmokers, you know who Drew Taggart is. He’s one of the members of the band who has taken the world by storm over the past few years. They have many hits, they are exceptionally talented, and it’s hard not to love their sound. However, we don’t know much about the band members as people, and that’s all right. We can change that, and right now we are going to focus on Drew Taggart. Who is he? What’s he up to? And what has made him who he is today?

1. He’s in His 30s

He’s 31 as of 2020, which means he has had some experience in life so far. Someone probably already mentioned it to him, but your 30s are by far the best decade of your life. He was born in the 80s, but he doesn’t get to say that he grew up in the 80s at all. He was born on the very last day of the decade. December 31, 1989. He was born and raised in Portland, Maine.

2. He’s Educated

Not only is he talented, he’s also educated. He attended Syracuse University. He majored in science, and has a bachelor’s degree in it. Science, as you know, is not for the faint of heart. You either love it, or you wonder why you have to bother with it. There is very little in-between for most people. We admire the math and science lovers of the world.

3. He’s in a Relationship

His girlfriend is pretty famous herself. Her name is Crystal Jeffries. She’s a DJ and a model, and she’s just a few years younger than he is. They shared their relationship publicly over the summer of 2020, and people are going crazy for them.

4. He’s Always Loved Music

When he was only five, he asked his parents for a drum set. He loved the sound and the music, and he wanted to learn to play. We don’t know if they got him a set at that age – it seems like a risky item to purchase with kids that age, and I say that as a mother with little ones at home – but he did get some drums eventually and began taking lessons when he was 12.

5. He’s Studied Internationally

He is a man who knew what he wanted in life. He was only 15 when he was allowed to go to Buenos Aires, Argentina to study music. He spent an entire semester living there, studying there, and perfecting his craft while he was there. We’d have to go out on a limb and say that it was a semester well spent.

6. He’s A Healthy Guy

He’s a man who likes to take care of himself, and we appreciate that. He learned to be a healthy eater from his mother, who is also the same. He is someone who is very concerned about his health and his body image, and he takes very good care of himself by eating meals that only help him stay healthy.

7. He Works Out

In addition to taking care of what he eats, he’s a man who is also conscious about how strong his body is. He likes to work out, and he’s proud of himself for accomplishing his dreams and still finding the time to take care of himself. He doesn’t always have time to hit the gym, but he will do some workouts in his hotel room when he has no chance to work out otherwise. He’s dedicated, if nothing else.

8. He’s Got Famous Approval

When his new girlfriend made their relationship Instagram official in 2020, some of her friends were very quick to show their approval. People like Paris Hilton and Sophia Richie commented on her photo to make it clear that they love this couple and their new status.

9. He’s Not An Original Chainsmoker

So many people are going to be surprised to hear this. However, when the Chainsmokers were formed, it was a duo made up of Alex Pall and DJ Rhett Bixler. However, Bixler left the group. It was 2012-ish when someone made it clear to Taggart that the duo had broken up when Bixler left the group, and Pall was in need of someone else to work with him. That’s how they formed their new band with the same name.

10. He’s the Primary Songwriter

Of his many jobs, writing their music is one of the biggest ones. He even came up with the song “Closer,” in which the performed with Halsey, when he was inspired by his own college experience. It’s clear to us that he is more than a little talented.


About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.


Related Posts

Add Comment

A Sphere TV Show is Coming to HBO Max
Bojack Horseman
The Reason BoJack Horseman Ended the Way it Did
Check Out The Trailer for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Animated Series
Why It’s So Hard to Get on Backyard Envy
Five Major Movies with Unacceptable Plot Holes
Another Nutty Professor Reboot is in the Works
Why Brie Larson Didn’t Get Cast in Any of the Star Wars Movies
The Old Guard Gets The Honest Trailers Treatment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Drew Taggart
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lauren Coogan
Is Charlize Theron The Best Female Action Star Right Now?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tyler Carter
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
What We Learned from The Batman: Three Jokers Trailer
The One DC Character Who Can’t Stand His Own Super Powers
Five Superheroes That Would Make Terrifying Villains
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Cancelled Sonic The Hedgehog Spin-Off Footage Unearthed After 25 Years
Injustice 3: Three Villain(s) That The Heroes Should Face
Video Games
What Happens to Your Body When You Play Video Games Every Day
What I Want To See In Rocksteady’s Upcoming Suicide Squad Game