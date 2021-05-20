When most people hear the word magic, they tend to think of corny card tricks and fake disappearing acts. However, Drummond Money-Coutts’ brand of magic is something much more than that. Since the start of his career, Drummond has been all about pushing the limits of creativity and imagination, and he made himself famous in the process. In recent years, he has gotten even more attention thanks to his TV shows, Death by Magic and Beyond Magic. Even if you’re the type of person who doesn’t believe in magic, Drummond Money-Couttsmight just have you second-guessing yourself. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Drummond Money-Coutts.
1. He Was Born Into A Banking Family
Drummond was born and raised in London and he comes from a family with a history of success in the world of finance. He is a member of the Coutts & Co. family who founded the well-known wealth management company which is based in the United Kingdom.
2. He Is A Private Person
Drummond could never have imagined that his love for magic would eventually lead to him becoming an international star. Despite having spent the last 20 years in the spotlight, Drummond has never been the type to want to put all of his business out in the open. Instead, he has remained very private throughout his career. The fact that there is a bit of mystery surrounding his personal life seems very fitting for a person who works with magic.
3. He Loves To Travel
Making great memories is what life is all about, and Drummond has spent years doing exactly that. Traveling is one of his favorite things to do and he is fortunate to have picked a career path that has allowed him to do lots of it. Drummond has visited places all over the world including Kenya and Maldives.
4. He Fell In Love With Magic As A Child
You may be wondering how someone born into a traditional family eventually found his way to magic. The answer is actually quite simple. When Drummond was a child, his father took him to a local magic shop, and Drummond instantly fell in love and wanted to learn as much as he could.
5. He Likes Spending Money On Suits
No matter how financially responsible a person is, there’s probably one thing that they don’t mind paying a little extra for. For Drummond, that thing is suits. He loves looking good and he isn’t afraid to pay for it. During an interview with GQ Magazine, he confessed that he’s spent upwards of 4,000 pounds (over $5,000) just to buy one suit.
6. He Enjoys Spending Time Outdoors
Drummond may spend a lot of his time on TV sets and stages, but when he isn’t working he doesn’t like to spend too much time indoors. He has a very adventurous spirit and he loves to get outside and explore the beauty of nature. Drummond likes doing things like hiking and relaxing by the beach.
7. He’s A David Blaine Fan
Long before Drummond was a successful magician, he was a fan who loved admiring the work of other people in the magic space. While talking to B Beyond Magazine, Drummond shared that he grew up watching David Blaine and has always been a fan. He also named Derren Brown as another one of his biggest influences.
8. He Likes Giving Back To Others
Drummond has always made it a point to use his success to help others. He is particularly passionate about causes that benefit children in impoverished areas. His 2008 documentary, Kenyan Conjurations: the School Built By Magic, was created to help raise money for schools in Kenya.
9. He Has A YouTube Channel
If you’re a fan of Drummond’s work, the good news is that TV isn’t the only place you can see him in action. He also has a YouTube channel where he uploads videos on a somewhat regular basis. At the moment, his channel has over 54,000 subscribers and more than 1.4 million total views.
10. The Tattoo On His Head Might Be His Mantra
Drummond has a tattoo on his head that has gotten a lot of attention over the years. Many have wondered what the ink means and while he hasn’t really addressed it publically, the writing on his head is Hindi for courage, love, and belief. These three words seem to have significant meaning to Drummond and appear to be instrumental in the way he lives his life. Through his work, he has also encouraged countless people to live their lives with those three words in mind.