Duane Ollinger isn’t the type of person who has always dreamed of being on reality TV, but that’s what has happened to him anyway. After purchasing a large plot of land in Utah which is now called Blind Frog Ranch, Duane rounded up his son and a few other people to look for treasure that is allegedly buried on the property. There’s just a couple of problems though, not only do they not know where the treasure is hidden — or if it’s even really there — but there are rumors that the property is home to lot sof paranormal activity. The new Discover Channel series, Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch follows Duana and his team on their journey, and viewers are excited to be along for the ride. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Duane Ollinger.
1. He’s Worked In The Oil Industry
Hunting for treasure isn’t something that Duane’s whole life has been dedicated to. Instead, he worked in the Texas oil industry for many years and ran his own company which he has since sold so that he can dedicated all his time and resources to Blind Frog Ranch.
2. He Isn’t Into Social Media
Now that Duane is a reality star, there are probably lots of people who would love to keep up with him on social media. Unfortunately, those people appear to be out of luck. As far as we can tell, Duane doesn’t have any social media accounts and he appears to be a pretty private person overall.
3. Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch Is His First TV Show
Sometimes when people get their own shows, they’ve already made appearances on others. That isn’t the case with Duane, though. According to his page on IMDB, Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch is the first and only time he’s been on a TV show of any kind.
4. He’s All In With Treasure Hunting
From the outside looking in, it’s easy to think that searching for treasure at Blind Frog Ranch is just a hobby for Duane, but it’s really so much more than that. As mentioned earlier, Duane sold his business to take on this endeavor and he’s invested a lot of money in the equipment needed to properly explore the land.
5. He Originally Purchased Blind Fog Ranch With Other Investors
Bling Frog Ranch has become a big personal undertaking for Duane, but that’s not how his relationship with the property started. During an interview with Hollywood Soap Box, Duane’s son, Chad, said that his father “a couple other investors purchased the project years ago after speculation of buried treasure. Along the way he alone was the one that kept the project going.”
6. He’s A Grandfather
Since the show isn’t about Duane’s personal life, we probably won’t get to know too much about him throughout the season. One thing we do know is that he has at least four grandchildren. Chad and his wife, Haley, have four children between the ages of 2 and 11.
7. He Finishes Everything He Starts
If there’s anyone who will be able to find hidden treasure on Blind Frog Ranch, it’s Duane Ollinger. His son told Hollywood Soap Box, “my dad he has never been on a project that he hasn’t finished, so the drive is to complete what he set out to do. He has lost a lot to finish this project, and my objective is to help my dad.”
8. He Holds A Patent
Apparently Duane is an inventor, too. According to Patents.com, he holds a patent for an oil cooler and separator. A description of the oil cooler states: “Oil which has been heated by use in a gas compressor is cooled by transferring the heat from the oil to gas upstream from the compressor. Specifically, the hot oil and gas leaving the compressor are separated by feeding the oil-gas mixture along a tangent of a cylindrical chamber.”
9. He Believes There Really Is Paranormal Activity On The Land
Some people may think rumors about paranormal activity at Blind Frog Ranch are just that, rumors. In reality though, lots of people, including Duane, believe there’s some truth to them. It’ll be interesting to see what kind of weird happenings Duane and the team experience during the season.
10. He May Be A Millionaire
There’s no way to know exactly how much money Duane has, but there is some information to attract that he’s somewhat wealthy. According to a company profile of his business, he was generating nearly $1.5 million dollars a year in sales annually. This explains how he can afford to fund such an expensive project at Blind Frog Ranch.