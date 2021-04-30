Duke Davis Roberts has been acting for most of his life, and he’s reached a place that many actors only dream of. In 2015, his on-screen career got off to a great start when he was cast as Choo-Choo in Justified. Although he was only on the show for a year, he didn’t let that stop him from making progress. After a few years of minor guest roles, Duke got another big opportunity when he landed a role in The Son. Now he’s about to make yet another wave thanks to his role in the upcoming TV series Heels. The show serves as yet another opportunity to share his talent with the world, and Duke is ready to leave a lasting impression. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Duke Davis Roberts.
1. He’s A Los Angeles Native
Duke was born and raised in the Los Angeles area which has certainly been beneficial to him as an actor. While being from L.A. doesn’t mean you’ll have an easier time getting jobs, it does mean that you’ll have easier access to lots of auditions. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find any back story about what inspired Duke to get into acting and when he started doing it.
2. He’s A Formally Trained Actor
Duke has lots of natural talent, but that isn’t the only thing that’s helped him get where he is today. Duke’s IMDB’s bio states that he’s “theatrically trained” although it doesn’t say where he underwent his training. It’s also unclear whether he has any professional theater experience.
3. He Likes To Work Out
Staying in shape is something that is very important to Duke. He spends a lot of time working out and he loves doing a variety of exercises. For his role in Heels, he even got the chance to get in the wrestling ring and do some cool training exercises to prepare for the series.
4. He Enjoys Spending Time Outside
Duke has been spending a lot of time on set lately (which is a good thing), but just like everyone else he needs a break from time to time. When he does get the chance to enjoy his life outside of work, being outside is one of his favorite things to do. He likes to do things like hike and hanging out by the water.
5. He’s A Relatively Private Person
Some actors like to share their every move with the world, but Duke doesn’t appear to be that kind of person. At this point in his career, Duke has chosen not to share much personal information. He also hasn’t done many interviews. However, all of this could change once he starts to get more recognition.
6. He Binge-Watched Justified After He Was Cast
By the time Duke was cast on Justified, the show had already been on the air for several years. Although he had watched a few episodes early on, he wasn’t a dedicated fan. He told Lena Lamoray, ” When I got booked, I went back and got caught up and it was just as I expected—the acting and everything that went on was just great. My binge-watching happened after my Choo-Choo experience. It was kind of funny because I was having this moment afterward where I was like, “Whoa, I’m a part of this. I’m a part of this world now.”
7. He Likes To Write
Apparently, acting isn’t the only thing that Duke is interested in. In his Twitter bio, Duke refers to himself as a writer. He hasn’t published any written work and he doesn’t have any screenwriting credits just yet but we may be able to expect something in the future.
8. He’s A Mac Miller Fan
Duke loves listening to music and the late Mac Miller is an artist whose work he really enjoys. In an Instagram post, he shared a screenshot showing that “Good News” by Mac Miller was his most listened-to song on Spotify in 2020. He didn’t go into detail about why the song means so much to him.
9. He Plays Video Games
In addition to spending time outdoors, playing video games is another thing that Duke enjoys in his downtime. Based on some of his social media posts, Playstation seems to be his console of choice. Like many other gamers, he was disappointed with how difficult it’s been to get a hold of a Playstation 5.
10. His Role In Heels Is A Dream Come True
Duke is thankful for every opportunity he’s gotten so far in his career, but being cast in Heels was extra special to him. Not only is it a great opportunity for him as an actor, but it’s also a fun moment for someone who has always been a fan of wrestling. In an Instagram post, Duke referred to the role as a “literal dream come true”.