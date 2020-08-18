Johnny Depp’s portrayal of Willy Wonka in the 2005 film, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, might just be one of his most memorable roles. Although it’s been 15 years (can you believe it?!) since the film’s release, it has officially caught its second wind thanks to social media. A young TikToker named Duke Depp has dedicated his whole account to the character. Duke has become known as dressing up as Johnny Depp’s version of the character and doing all sorts of random things. The account has grown to to 5.5 million followers, and it’s easy to see why people are so obsessed with Duke’s content. But while most of the attention he gets is focused on Willy Wonka, Duke is also pretty cool when he’s just being himself. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Duke Depp.
1. His Personal TikTok Also Has A Large Following
Most people who are familiar with Duke Depp know of him through the success he’s had on TikTok as Willy Wonka. However, his personal TikTok is also pretty successful. He has 1.5 million followers on his Duke Depp page and his TikToks have gotten more than 17.5 million likes. What’s most impressive about his personal accounts is that they were both started in June and they’ve already gotten such large followings.
2. He’s A Wedding Photographer
Even though he is officially a social media celebrity, being on social media isn’t actually his career. For years, Duke has worked as an international wedding photographer. However, when COVID-19 began to result in travel bans, business began to slow down for him which gave him time to think of other creative ideas.
3. He Started An OnlyFans Account
When most people think of OnlyFans, explicit content is the first thing that comes to mind. However, the platform can be used for much more than that. Duke recently created an OnlyFans account for his Willy Wonka character. People who are looking for exclusive Willy Wonka content can subscribe for a monthly fee of $6.99.
4. He’s A YouTuber
After growing such a large platform, Duke decided to make a YouTube channel as a place to post longer videos. He started the channel in May and has already gotten 140,000 subscribers. His videos have gotten more than 1.5 million total views. Even though most of his videos on the channel are him in character, there are also a few of him as Duke.
5. He’s From Utah
Duke was born and raised in Salt Lake City, Utah and continues to live there today. Although many social media stars eventually decide to move to big cities like Los Angeles to give themselves access to more opportunities, he hasn’t discussed any plans to relocate.
6. He Makes Videos On Cameo
Who wouldn’t want a personalized video shout out from Willy Wonka? Thanks to Duke Depp, that is officially a possibility. He has created an account on Cameo where he records customized videos for $50. For $4.99 people can also get the chance to chat with him.
7. He Sells Merch
Duke is doing everything he can to capitalize on the success of his Willy Wonka fame, and everything he’s doing seems to be working out. He launched a merchandise line which consists of branded hoodies, t-shirts, and face masks. He appears to have two separate stores, one under his name and one under Willy Wonka.
8. He Started A Podcast
Long before the world knew him as Willy Wonka, Duke and his sister started a podcast called The Mode Podcast. According to the podcast’s description, “The Mode is where we talk about all the things we haven’t share on our other channels. Including travel stories, large life decisions, and occasionally interview some pretty exciting guests.”
9. He Loves Traveling With His Sister
Duke has a very close relationship with his older sister, Kaestle. In addition to hosting the podcast, the two love doing things together. One of their favorite things to do is go on a yearly vacation together with just the two of them. Each year, they pick a destination and enjoy each other’s company.
10. He Kept His Willy Wonka Character Under Wraps
If you’re new to Willy Wonka TikTok, you probably don’t remember the time when no one knew who was behind the character. When Duke began the account, he kept his true identity hidden. Even many people who know him in real life had no idea that he was the person behind the account. He eventually decided to do a face reveal on YouTube once he reached a million followers on TikTok. The video got more than 280,000 views. Ironically though, many his new fans still don’t realize that he is Duke Depp.