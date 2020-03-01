Dunder Mifflin Heads to Elementary School in Office Kids Book

Just imagine the kind of pranks that an elementary-age Jim would pull on Dwight when The Office goes to elementary school in this interesting and probably soon to be popularized children’s book. It might have looked like a joke at first since plenty of humor has been spent on a lot of different subjects using ‘what if’ scenarios that could never be, but this is all above-board and is happening. Thankfully since it’s being marketed for kids the book will be clean and it will be easy for younger minds to understand and comprehend. But as Jeremy Dick of TVWeb puts it there will be plenty of moments and content within the book that older fans will be able to notice and appreciate. The story brings back quite a few of the most well-known cast members to create an elementary school atmosphere in which the characters react to each other pretty much the same it sounds like and end up following Michael as their line leader and looking up to him as much as they do in the show. For his own part Michael is still the guy trying to do his absolute best and at times kind of failing if only because he’s not always as sure of himself as he needs to be. That was his M.O. on the program after all and it definitely suits him.
A new generation of #TheOffice fans starts here.
Presenting “A Day at #DunderMifflinElementary” from @LittleBrownYR, @UniversalTV and @msmazeppa. pic.twitter.com/xaPhWW6Qg3
— 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚘𝚏𝚏𝚒𝚌𝚎 (@theofficenbc) February 25, 2020
The Office is one of the shows that people haven’t been able to let go of since it went off the air and it’s not too hard to see why since it was one of the many programs that managed to capture the audience and hold them for a while in a way that was easy to explain. A lot of people relate to the show in some way and even those that don’t find it hilarious since the characters are usually over the top and so out of control in their own way that it’s hard to think how an office space could possibly run with so many different personalities in it and almost no filter among them. There’s been talk of a reunion though it might be better if it was a one-off instead of a return to the show since too many of the cast members have gone off in various directions, both on the show and in real life, to really capture the same magic that made The Office so great at one point. Plus, returning to a show like this usually doesn’t meet with great results since doing something amazing one time doesn’t always mean that one is going to be able to do something equally amazing a second.
There are at least a couple of cast members that would be down for a reunion show but whether or not we’ll ever get it is hard to say since at this point a lot of the cast are off doing their own thing and are actually quite busy. But there are always reruns, and some people still watch them almost religiously since The Office is a show that can be watched over and over without it getting old that quick given that there’s enough content within each episode to really get into it and not want to turn it off. It’s amazing to think that a couple of the characters really helped to make the careers of those that are now seen as huge stars in the industry. It will be kind of interesting to see if this book really takes off in a school environment and if it has any possibility of influencing young minds into actually watching the show as they get older, as that would be kind of cool and might even be a way to preserve some aspects of pop culture as the world continues to move along. You never know, it could lead to an Office remake somewhere along the line if the right kid gets inspire and grows up wanting to bring back the same feeling that they experienced when they were younger. These shows come from somewhere after all, and while The Office did originate overseas in England it’s still fun to think that one day it could be the basis for someone else’s creation that might eventually reach out to a good part of a generation and allow them to relate to the show on some level.
Some folks never did get into The Office and others didn’t really latch on until later for various reasons but the show is still around and it’s still a matter of discussion every now and then despite the fact that it’s been off the air for a number of years now. Stuff like this though is bound to keep the memory of the show alive and will keep people interested for some time to come.