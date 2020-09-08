Dungeons and Dragons: How to Make a Metallic Cocktail of Invulnerability

As far as presentation goes it definitely looks good, as does the host (had to say it). Composed of vodka, tonic, quinine, simple syrup, and luster dust, which is edible, this potion o’ invulnerability is something that many D&D players would know quite well since such a potion is invaluable during a heavy boss fight or during a particularly difficult battle that might require the spellcasters to be upfront and personal. Unfortunately, as many players know, a DM, or Dungeon Master, might be pretty stingy with these kinds of magical potions since normally they cost quite a bit to make and to purchase within the game, largely because the potion allows a player to cancel nearly half the damage they might otherwise take. Yes, I am a former D&D nerd and still miss it. As far as imbibing alcohol and playing D&D goes, there are plenty of experiences that alcohol makes a little more interesting, but this game is definitely one of them since if a person drinks while playing the game things can get a little more fun in a big hurry. But the moment that someone starts getting sloppy it’s a bit difficult to really get into it any longer since Dungeons and Dragons does require a good deal of focus and you do need to be able to read your character sheet when it’s time to fight. Otherwise, you’ll be mumbling to the DM what you want to do and might lose your turn, and your character depending on the DM.
But as far as the looks of the drink go it’s definitely an interesting concoction, especially for something so simple and composed of easy to find ingredients. The other drinks that this woman goes over in her other videos look as though they might be a little more complicated, but also could be just as tasty. The idea that this drink is a little bitter isn’t hard to figure out since the amount of tonic that’s in there, or the rosemary, or even the luster dust and quinine, could have had something to do with it. Or maybe she’s just not into the taste of alcohol, hence the added sugar around the rim to sweeten things up a bit. Like it or not, alcohol isn’t exactly sweet on its own unless it’s had something added to it, and a lot of people tend to like their drinks sweet since it does help the concoction to go down a little better. But for those that want the alcohol to hit them harder, the sugar just kind of gets in the way.
The game of D&D is a lot of fun when it comes to getting a game going, but it is a lot of work, a lot more than it takes to make this drink, but it can be just as fun since once a person is into the game it’s a great feeling when you do something right and gain experience for it, as this leads to leveling up and gaining more proficiency in skills, more feats, more abilities, and in the case of spellcasters, more spells to work with. In fact, invulnerability is a spell that some players can cast, depending on their class and their level, though depending on the edition it could be a pretty high-level spell. Plus, if one wants to make a potion in D&D they tend to need the skills, the feat, and the needed components, pretty much what you need when trying to make this drink in real life. Unfortunately, the alcoholic version won’t make you impervious to damage, but after drinking enough of them you might feel invulnerable, at least until the next day when your body reminds you just what happened the night before. That’s why it’s important to remember to drink responsibly, as always, and not add half the bottle to a batch no matter how drunk you want to get. It won’t make you more invulnerable, it will only put you sleep and possibly hanging over the toilet that much quicker, praying to the god of porcelain to heal you and take the pain away. Remember, drinking too many of these is kind of like rolling an automatic 1, only disaster awaits the unwary.
Believe it or not, even in D&D potions don’t always work since the DM might actually make a player roll to see how potent the potion really is. If you roll a 1 or a low percentage, depending on how they’re running the game, your character might actually end up poisoning themselves from a bad batch. Yes, the same is possible in the real world, as was just described. But it is a nice-looking drink, and something that would probably be nice during a game, or just for a friendly get-together. Maybe a little less tonic next time though and a little more simple syrup if a person likes their drinks sweet.