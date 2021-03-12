For viewers, The Voice is all about being entertained by talented singers. For the competitors, however, the show means much more than that. Competing on The Voice gives singers a real shot to break into the music industry and Durell Anthony hopes the show will be able to do that for him. During his blind audition, he performed a beautiful rendition of the popular Marvin Gaye song “What’s Going On”. Both Kelly and John turned around, but Durell made the decision to join Team Legend. Durell is looking forward to continuing his journey on the show and hopefully winning the whole thing. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Durell Anthony.
1. He Is A Kansas Native
Durell is originally from a small city in Kansas called Atchinson. During an interview with San Diego Voyager Durell said, “Growing up in a small town in Kansas, there are tons of talented people, but there’s also an invisible ceiling in regards to opportunity and achievement. I always knew I wanted to sing, but I had no idea I could make a living doing it. ”
2. He Is A Proud Dad
Music may seem like Durell’s top priority, but in reality his family is the most important thing in his life. He is happily married and he and his wife have two adorable children together. When Durell isn’t busy performing you can bet he’s hanging out with his family.
3. He Studied Sociology
Despite falling in love with music at an early age, Durell decided to focus on something else during his time in college. He attended Benedictine College where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sociology in 2008. It’s unclear whether or not he ever worked in the sociology field.
4. He Has Already Released Music
Durell is very serious about building a career as a singer and he’s already done a lot of the ground work he needs to establish himself. In 2017, he released two singles which he also co-wrote. The song “Speechless” was written specifically with his daughter in mind.
5. He Has Performed With Some Big Names
Every singer dreams of getting the chance to share a stage with artists they’ve always looked up to. Durell has gotten that opportunity several times in his career. He has been a background singer for several well-known artists including Carrie Underwood, Yolanda Adams, and Bun B. If things go Durell’s way on The Voice, he’ll be needing background singers of his own pretty soon.
6. The Voice Isn’t His First Time Doing A TV Competition Show
Durell’s journey to The Voice has been a long one and it hasn’t always been easy. Prior to making it on the show, he also tried his luck with other competition shows including American Idol and Sunday’s Best. Unfortunately, however, he never made it far on these other shows. Hopefully things work out better for him this time around.
7. He Always Tries To Stay Optimistic
Despite all of the ups and downs he’s had to deal with over the years. There were even points where he questioned whether or not a career in music was really the best thing for him. No matter what he’s gone through, however, Durell has always found ways to keep going. Durell told the San Diego Voyager, “I’m a firm believer that God directs my path, and while I may not understand everything that happens, I believe it’s my job to take the good with the bad and to be prepared for opportunities when they come along.”
8. He Is In A Band
Through The Voice, the world is getting to know Durell as a solo artist but he doesn’t always perform on his own. He is a member of a San Diego cover band called The Mighty Untouchables. The group is well-known in the area for performing at corporate events and weddings.
9. He Plays Multiple Instruments
During his blind audition viewers got the chance to get a taste of Durell’s piano playing skills, but that isn’t the only instrument he plays. According to his profile on Gig Town, Durell also plays drums, the guitar, and the bass. Maybe we’ll get the chance to see him play some of these other instruments during the season.
10. He Started Singing In Church
Durell’s faith in God has always been a driving force in his life and in his music. Durell actually began his career as a performer by singing in his local church. While lots of the work he’s been doing lately has involved R&B music, Durell also has lots of love for gospel music.