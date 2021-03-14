Dying Light: Every Single Survivor Skill

With Dying Light 2 set to release at some point in 2021, I’ve been taking a look back at the original game developed and published by Techland. In Dying Light, you have 4 skill trees that you can upgrade as you progress through the game; Survivor, Agility, Power, and Legend. While there are 4 total skill trees to upgrade, we’ll be focusing on the Survivor rank upgrades that you can unlock throughout the game as you survive through multiple days, nights, and avoid all the zombies and unfriendly humans that you find yourself pitted against. So what kind of upgrades for the Survivor rank are we looking at? What will you be able to do as you make your way through the Survivor tree?
Novice Skills
Novice skills are the very basic skills that you’ll need to up your survival game in Dying Light.
Survival Starter Kit
- Learn how to craft the most basic things needed for survival – Lockpicks, Firecrackers, simple Throwing Stars and Molotov Cocktails.
- This is the first Survivor upgrade that you’re able to unlock in-game.
Backpacker
- Learn how to use space in your backpack more efficiently. Gain 4 new slots for carrying weapons.
Master Backpacker
- Learn how to use space in your backpack more wisely. Gain 6 more slots for carrying weapons.
Boosters
- Learn how to use plants to create Boosters, which allow you to fight without getting tired, run faster, see better in Darkness, or develop more resistance to attacks.
Booster XL
- Boosters have much longer-lasting effects.
Barter
- Get better at haggling. Lowers prices in shops by 10%
Haggle
- Get even better at haggling. Lowers prices in shops by an additional 10%
Hard Bargain
- Get better at trading. Increases the price of items you sell
Elemental Throwing Stars
- Learn how to create Throwing Stars with 3 additional effects: freezing, burning, and exploding.
DIY Grenades
- Learn how to create 4 types of DIY Grenades – regular, bleeding, freezing and toxic.
Trap Bombs
- Learn how to create Bombs that draw the Infected and then detonate with 3 additional effects – exploding, bleeding and toxic.
Adept Skills
Moving on to the Adept skills; these skills are more advanced than Novice skills and provide even more benefits than the previous tier, but require higher levels to obtain them.
Crafting Expertise
- Get better at crafting. Create more items from the same materials.
Electric Fences
- Learn how to use Electric Fence traps.
Exploding Cars
- Learn how to use Exploding Car traps.
Lucky Repair
- Get better at repairs. Repairing a weapon will often not use a weapon’s repair slot.
Nimble Hands
- Searching dead bodies is much faster. There’s also a chance to find more loot while doing it.
Camouflage
- Learn how to use dead bodies to camouflage yourself from the Infected.
Camouflage Attack
- Learn how to attack the Infected while using Camouflage, without drawing unwanted attention.
Shield Mastery
- Learn how to craft a Shield and use it in combat.
Shield Crafting
- Learn how to add elemental effects to Shields. If you block at the right time, your Shield will produce an additional effect: electrical, freezing or impact.
Expert Skills
We move on now to the Expert level skills. These skills are S-tier, elite, the best of the best. These skills will require you to be a much higher level than previous skills, but they’re definitely worth the grind.
Grappling Hook
- Learn how to create and use a Grappling Hook to traverse the environment with greater freedom. If you ever lose your Grappling Hook you can get a new one from the Quartermaster.
Craftsman
- Learn how to use weapon Blueprints more effectively – every time you use a crafted weapon the elemental effect is increased and you deal more damage.
Specialist
- Learn how to use weapon Blueprints more effectively – you’ll score more critical hits.
Ultimate Survivor
- You are the legend of Harran. You get an additional health boost and learn how to use Grappling Hook, Shield and Camouflage more effectively.
So there you have it, every single Survivor upgrade in the base game of Dying Light. How many of these do you use on a regular basis in the game? Which ones are your favorite? Personally, I can’t wait to get my hands on the Grappling Hook again, because that thing was my lifeline throughout the entire endgame of Dying Light. The Grappling Hook makes it so much easier, faster, and let’s be honest, it makes it cooler to traverse the city of Harran. Which of these Survivor upgrade do you think will be included in Dying Light 2? We already know that the sequel will also bring back the Grappling Hook, so you can already count me in.