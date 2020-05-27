Dylan O’Brien Recreates Scene from The Social Network and It’s Awesome

Out of all the posts that celebrities have put online since the quarantine became effective this is probably one of those that people will relate to the most since the movie The Social Network is definitely pertinent to the here and now and the subject it’s based off of has had a monumental impact in the world today given that a multitude of people have used Facebook at one point or another. In fact some people can’t go a day without using Facebook as it’s become their one link to the outside world that they can’t do without. Dylan O’Brien taking the time to reenact the scene in which Eduardo angrily confronts Mark about the fact that he’s basically reduced his share of the profits down to a measly 3 percent is a pretty intense scene really since the truth is that the real-life person did get his shares reduced to about ten percent, but considering what Facebook is worth that’s still a massive chunk of change, although it’s nothing when compared to what Zuckerberg managed to nab hold of when Facebook really found its legs and started running. Think about how many people and businesses use Facebook these days and then think about how that equates to so much money per day, and you’ll realize that Mark Zuckerberg is without a doubt set for life, while even those that have a small percentage of the business would be set up in a pretty phenomenal way as well.
The scene from The Social Network where Eduardo tells Mark Zuckerberg he better lawyer up asshole starring me and @dylanobrien pic.twitter.com/XoPj9A7ahU
— Sarah Ramos (@sarahramos) May 21, 2020
Considering that Facebook is worth billions it’s easy to think that ten percent wouldn’t be so bad, but being able to go down in history as one of the people that helped to create it isn’t so bad either. Back when it was still in its infancy though one might be able to see how getting pushed out of the company in such a way might be kind of hard to deal with. Kaitlyn Tiffany of The Verge had more to say about the movie. Imagine throughout the years watching a stock rise and rise and knowing that you could have been rolling in the cash had you found a way to play ball with the creator or at the very least found a way to not get pushed out. One might want to think that Zuckerberg wasn’t all that smart for having dropped out of Harvard, but the error in that thinking is that not only did he receive an honorary degree later on, it was largely because he’d gone to the school and despite dropping out had become such a huge success that it was likely that they wanted him to continue to be attributed to the institution so as to continue to state that they’ve educated some of the greatest minds in the world. Zuckerberg has the kind of intelligence that irritates a lot of people since he’s a social individual and knows how to talk to others but he’s also highly intelligent and can adapt to his situation in a very astounding manner. In other words when it comes to being social and smart at the same time it’s not much of a wonder that he was the guy to put together a site like Facebook. There are still plenty of people that don’t like Mark but there are also a lot of reasons out there that are nonsensical and rather childish when one really comes down to it. He’s an intelligent individual that took hold of a great idea that’s still used today, and he’ll be set for the rest of his life barring any huge tragedy because of it.
This one scene is enough to divide people on how the future of Facebook and its leadership was really decided since some might actually want to back Eduardo, while others would likely stick with Zuckerberg no matter that it does sound like an odd sentiment given how much crap Mark is given on his own site. Evan Greer of The Guardian has more to say along this line of thought. The Social Network was a movie that, according to a lot of different fact checkers, did manage to get some things right and kind of bungled a few others. This is pretty common when making a movie about a real story, but it does make a person wonder how much of that is on purpose and is purely for effect and how much is just the director stating that the don’t care about the reality of it so long as it’s dramatic enough. Let’s be real, a lot of what we see in the movies is far more or far less dramatic than things like this tend to happen in real life. How it’s delivered in the movies is usually how people want to remember it, though in real life the people that lived it tend to tell a different story when asked. All in all though, Dylan did a great job recreating the scene.