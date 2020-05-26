In 2011, Dylan O’Brien quickly rose to fame after being cast as Stiles Stilinski in the MTV series, Teen Wolf. The show featured the perfect combination of supernatural activity and classic high school drama. O’Brien played the role until she show ended its run in 2017. During that time, he built up a large fanbase that continues to remain loyal. Since the show’s final season, he’s made a few more TV appearances and has gotten some impressive big screen roles. O’Brien Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Dylan O’Brien.
1. He’s a Big Friends Fan
Anyone who has ever moved as a child knows that the adjustment period can seem never ending. When Dylan first moved to California during middle school, he had a hard time making new friends. Instead, he turned to the show Friends for comfort and entertainment. He eventually became a huge fan of the show and has seen every episode nearly a dozen times.
2. Teen Wolf Was His First Role
It’s very rare to hear about an actor who gets a big break with their first role. That’s exactly what happened to Dylan. Teen Wolf was actually his first major audition and it ended up being the first job he was offered. His work on Teen Wolf helped to establish him as a talented young star.
3. He Loves Baseball
Dylan may not be an athlete himself, but he’s a big sports fan. He is particularly interested in baseball and grew up in a household of Mets fans. He is also a Mets fan and has been one for his whole life. Regardless of the team’s record, O’Brien will always stand by his team.
4. He Was Seriously Injured While Doing A Stunt
While filming Maze Runner: The Death Cure in 2016, O’Brien was involved in terrible accident while performing one of his own stunts. According to reports, he was struck by a vehicle during the stunt. He had to be taken to the hospital where it was revealed that he had suffered several serious injuries. However, the exact details of the accident and his injuries have never been reported. In an interview, Dylan said, “Spending that six months out of it and in recovery and so far away from it, you’re in a state of questioning everything. I absolutely went through a period of not knowing what my future was going to be.” Fortunately, Dylan was able to make a full recovery and eventually return to acting.
5. He’s A Musician
Acting isn’t the only form of entertainment Dylan likes to provide. He’s also a talented musician who plays the guitar and is learning the drums. He was also a member of a band called Slow Kids At Play. Although the group seems to still be together, O’Brien is no longer a part of it.
6. He Was Discovered From YouTube
Dylan’s path to acting was a little more nontraditional than most. He wasn’t the type of person who had always been on the path to starting an acting career. Instead, he was a YouTuber who had gained a pretty substantial following. A Hollywood exec caught wind of his YouTube content and helped him get into the industry.
7. He Bites His Nails
We all have bad habits. However, Dylan’s bad habit is about as innocent as they come. He says that the worst thing he does is bit his nails. While nail biting grosses some out, Dylan has lots of fans who find this habit to be completely “adorable“.
8. He Grew Up On Both Coasts
At a young age, Dylan got to experience something that lots of people never do in their entire lives. After being born in New Jersey and living their for 12 years, he relocated to California with his family. He still considered California his home and there’s no doubt that living in the Los Angeles area has benefitted his career.
9. He Almost Didn’t Get The Part In Maze Runner
His role in Maze Runner has been one of the biggest opportunities of his career, but it almost didn’t happen. After auditioning for the role, the casting team was on the fence about casting him for the part because they felt that his was “too MTV‘.
10. His Parents Are Also In The Business
Becoming an actor was practically inevitable for Dylan. Both of his parents have also worked in the industry for years. His father, Patrick O’Brien, is a cinematographer. His mother, Lisa O’Brien, is a former actress who also ran an acting school.