Are you the type of person who isn’t worried about eating things even after the expiration date has come and gone? If the answer is yes, then the show Eating History should definitely be on your watch list. Hosted by Josh Macuga and Gary ‘Old Smokey’ Mitchell, each episode follows the hosts as they try different expired food items. The things they eat can range from classic snacks to unusual delicacies. As you might be able to guess, things get pretty interesting with each vintage piece of food they can uncover. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Eating History.
1. The Hosts Are Both Collectors
You’re probably wondering what would compel someone to start eating food that expired decades ago. Both men developed an interest in eating vintage foods through their love of collecting things. Josh Macuga has been a collector for years and loves collecting old food items. Old Smokey also enjoys collecting old tobacco and cigarettes.
2. The Hosts Met On YouTube
Josh Macuga and Old Smokey are both very active on YouTube. Josh uses his channel to host his own show and Old Smokey posts review videos on the military food and other items he collects. Thanks to the popular video platform, the two were able to connect with each other. In an interview, Macuga described how they met: “I had been talking to a couple people and we had tried a couple of different things and then I saw his YouTube channel and I think he saw mine, and then we Skyped. And I sent him some old food and he sent me an old military ration. And I sent him an old collectors peanut butter jar from the early eighties and he sent me some military rations from the late eighties, early nineties…then we kind of became friends on that.”
3. Viewers Are Not Encouraged To Copy What They See
After watching the show, some people may be tempted to raid their cabinets and eat any old items they come across. However, viewers are not encouraged to start eating expired foods. Eating old food can cause botulism which can ultimately result in death.
4. The Show Will Educate Viewers
People have accused Eating History to be somewhat of a gimmick that is all about shock value. But the hosts say the show is much more than that. In an interview with History, Old Smokey said, “There’s so much history behind everything we encounter. It doesn’t matter if it’s corn chips or Civil War hardtack (a hard cracker). Each one of these products has just been instilled in American history. They’ve affected our day-to-day life. These items changed America.”
5. There Will Be Lots Of Nostalgia
Get ready to take a stroll down memory lane when you tune into Eating History. Even if you don’t have a particular interest in expired foods, it can still be a great opportunity to see things that remind you of the good ol’ days. Many of the items eaten on the show will be snacks that expired 30-40 years ago.
6. There Will Be Beverages Too
Although the show is called Eating History, there may be some drinking involved too. As part of their love for expired items, both hosts have also had their fair share of encounters with expired sodas and other beverages.
7. The Hosts Take Precautions
Eating old food may seem harmless, but it can be quite the opposite. As mentioned before, botulism is a very serious issue and something that the hosts must be mindful of. Even though they enjoy taking the risk to eat new-old foods, they also try to be as careful as possible to avoid any life threatening situations.
8. Each Host Has A Unique Old Food They’d Love To Try
Both Josh Macuga and Old Smokey have interesting items at the top of their food bucket lists. Josh, whose favorite snack is Cheez-Its, would like to get his hands on an original box of the popular cracker. Old Smokey, on the other hand, would love to try some 5,000 year old honey.
9. The Hosts Have No Regrets
Fortunately for both Macuga and Old Smokey, they’ve never run into any health issues related to the foods they’ve tried. They each say that they have no regrets and are appreciative of everything that has been a part of their journey so far.
10. Each Host Has A Different Approach To Eating Old Food
Josh Macuga and Old Smokey definitely have a love for old food in common, but they have a different approach when it comes to eating it. Josh thinks of himself as a risk taker who isn’t afraid to try anything while Old Smokey is a bit more cautious when it comes to what he’s willing to ate.