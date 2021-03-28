Most people who have seen Ed Amatrudo’s work would agree that he hasn’t always gotten the attention he deserves. After starting his on-screen career in the late 1980s, Ed earned roles in several well-known TV shows. Although many of his roles have been relatively minor, Ed got a big opportunity in 2012 when he was cast in the series Nashville. Since the show’s end in 2018, Ed has continued to work hard. In 2020, he was in the Netflix movie Hillbilly Elegy. He returned to the big screen in 2021 with a role in the movie A Week Away. Ed doesn’t have any upcoming projects in the works at the moment, but we’ll likely be seeing a lot more of him. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Ed Amatrudo.
1. He’s A Producer
Being an actor is what Ed is most widely known for, but many people don’t realize that he’s also ventured behind the camera as well. He made his debut as a producer in 2019 with a short film called Faceless. In 2020, he co-produced a film titled Best Laid Plans.
2. He Loves Animals
All of the people out there who have pets know that there’s something indescribable about the bond between humans and their pets. But while most people are strictly dog or cat people, Ed also has love for another species. In addition to having a pet dog, Ed also has a bird.
3. He’s A Formally Trained Actor
There’s no doubt that Ed has some serious natural abilities when it comes to acting, but he’s also undergone training. Ed is a graduate of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts although we weren’t able to find any information on which location he attended or when he graduated.
4. He Likes Interacting With Fans On Social Media
Ed certainly isn’t the most active social media user in the world, but when he does get on social media he likes to use it as a chance to interact with fans. In fact, when Nashville ended in 2018, fans were surprised when Ed took to Twitter to get their feedback on the final season. When asked why he took such a creative approach to getting feedback, he said, “Like any other family, they don’t agree on everything … the main thing they want is for (‘Nashville’) to be great I wanted that spirit of positivity and unity and excitement to return, because it was so contagious.”
5. He’s A Private Person
Despite having been in the entertainment industry for more than 30 years, Ed has never been the type of actor who has let the world in on his private life. Even at this point in his career, there isn’t much information out there about Ed’s life outside of acting.
6. He Has Theater Experience
On-screen roles appear to have been Ed’s main focus for the last several years, but the stage will always be special to him. He has gotten lots of theater experience over the years. According to his resume, he has been in plays such as Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolfe and Footlose.
7. He Likes To Cook
Spending time in the kitchen is the last thing some people want to do. Other people, however, find cooking to be a relaxing and enjoyable experience. It appears that Ed is a member of the second group. Ed enjoys cooking, and apparently, he has a really great spaghetti sauce recipe.
8. He Was In The Movie Bad Boys
Just because all of Ed’s roles haven’t been starring doesn’t mean that he hasn’t had a great career. A quick look at Ed’s acting credits shows that he has gotten the chance to be a part of some very cool projects over the years. He had a role in the 1995 film Bad Boys which starred Martin Lawrence and Will Smith.
9. He’s A Dad
As mentioned earlier, there isn’t a lot of information out there about Ed’s personal life. However, we have learned that Ed is a husband and a father. According to Wikibio, Ed is married to a woman named Laura Amatrudo. Ed has a daughter named Delaney who is also an actress. She graduated from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts in 2017.
10. He Isn’t Afraid To Speak His Mind
Sure, Ed doesn’t speak publically much, but when he does he isn’t afraid to share his opinion. In the summer of 2020, he was outspoken in his stance on changes the Screen Actors Guild made to their healthcare plans. He felt the changes were unfair ahd he asked his Twitter followers to sign a petition to overturn the changes.