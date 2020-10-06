Starting a new career path can be very intimidating. As a result, it’s not something that many people do. However, Eddie Jackson has had not one, but two successful careers. After retiring from the NFL in 2008, Eddie decided to to pursue his interest in cooking. Although there were probably lots of people who doubted him, Eddie proved that he was the real deal. After competing on MasterChef and Food Network Star, Jackson began to make a name for himself in the food industry. Now as a well-known and highly respected chef, Jackson has continued to build his legacy in the kitchen. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Eddie Jackson.
1. He Was A Competitor On Guy’s Grocery Games
Cooking is Eddie’s thing, but he’s also a natural in front of the camera and he has become a fixture on TV. Guy’s Grocery Games fans may recognize Eddie as a frequent judge on the show, but he was once a competitor. He competed on the Food Network Star Showdown episode in 2016.
2. He Was Also A Track Star
Eddie grew up playing sports and his football skills were able to take him all the way to the pros. However, football wasn’t the only sport he excelled in. During his time at the University of Arkansas, Eddie was also a track star. As a freshman, he broke a record for the 110 high hurdles that still stands today.
3. He’s An Author
Eddie loves sharing his cooking knowledge just as much as he loves throwing down in the kitchen. In September 2019, he released his first cook book, Game-Day Eats: 100 Recipes for Homegating Like a Pro. The book specifically focused on dishes people could make when ‘tailgating’ at home.
4. He’s A Sigma
Eddie is a proud member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, INC. It’s unclear whether he pledged while a student at The University of Arkansas or if he pledged a graduate chapter. Phi Beta Sigma fraternity was founded at Howard University in 1914 and has several other well-known members including Jerry Rice and Terrence Howard.
5. His Dad Encouraged Him To Start A Cooking Career
Cooking has always been a part of Eddie’s life, but it wasn’t always something he saw himself doing as a career. However, after a football injury ended his career early, his dad suggested he try cooking. He told TV Line, “I retired at only 28 years old. I had my whole life ahead of me, and there was this question, “What am I gonna do now?” My dad was like, “What do you love to do?” And I said “I love to cook.” “Well do something with that!” That made all the sense in the world. ”
6. He Loves To Stay Active
Even though his days as a professional athlete are over, Eddie still likes to stay as active a she possibly can. Exercise is a part of his regular routine and he loves to hit the gym. Now that he works in the food industry, it’s even more important for him to stay on top of his health.
7. He Appreciates His Privacy
Being a public figure doesn’t mean that Eddie likes all of his personal business to be in the spotlight. He seems to be the type of person who appreciates his privacy and he doesn’t like to reveal much information about his private life. Even though he is active on social media, his content is mostly related to cooking.
8. He Was Starstruck When He Met Rachael Ray
When Eddie first got into the cooking world, he was excited to be surrounded by the people he had been watching on TV for years. During an interview with Yahoo, he admitted that he was a little starstruck when he met Rachael Ray for the first time. He even got the chance to get some advice from Ray when shooting the pilot for his show.
9. He Initially Did MasterChef As A Prank
MasterChef was Eddie’s introduction into the competitive cooking world, but he wasn’t entirely serious when he signed up for the shot. In his interview with TV Line he said, ” I did MasterChef — I went on as a prank. It made me realize I liked doing TV, but I didn’t think I was built for the stress of doing reality TV again.” It turns out Eddie is more than built for reality TV.
10. He Likes To Grow His Own Herbs
No matter how talented of a chef you are, the right ingredients are one of the most important parts to any recipe. Like most chefs, Eddie takes his ingredients very seriously. He likes to use the freshest ingredients around and has even started growing his own herbs.