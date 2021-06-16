Some people may be under the impression that Edmund Donovan is a newcomer in the entertainment industry. In reality, though, he has been around for over a decade. He has worked hard to carve out a path for himself, and that hard work has finally started to really pay off. Edmund got his first major opportunity in 2020 when he landed a recurring role in the TV series High Fidelity. Since then, he has continued to land solid roles, and his resume now includes some very impressive jobs. On top of the things he’s already done, Edmund also has some projects in the works that will help him establish his career even more. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Edmund Donovan.
1. He’s A Massachusetts Native
We weren’t able to find any information about Edmund’s upbringing, but we do know that he is originally from Massachusetts although the specific area is unknown. It’s unclear where he lives today, but he is likely based in either Los Angeles or New York City.
2. He Was In An Episode Of Orange Is The New Black
Edmund is one of the lucky actors who can say his debut TV appearance came in a very popular show. Edmund’s first TV role was actually in an episode of Orange Is the New Black in 2014. He continued to make minor guest appearances in TV shows until appearing in High Fidelity in 2020.
3. He’s A Skater
Acting may be Edmund’s calling, but he didn’t always see it that way. When he was younger, his plan was to become a professional skateboarder. He told Backstage, “If you had asked me at 11 years old what I was going to be when I grew up, I definitely would have told you, “professional skateboarder”—and meant it.” Even though he knows that his chances of becoming a pro are unlikely, Edmund still likes to skate in his free time.
4. He Likes His Privacy
There are plenty of people in the entertainment industry who have made their lives available for public consumption, but Edmund Donovan isn’t one of them. Although he does have an Instagram account, he doesn’t post very often. Even outside of that he hasn’t shared much information about his personal life.
5. He’s Been On Broadway
In addition to building a solid on-screen resume, Edmund has also made a name for himself in the theater world. In fact, he originally planned on exclusively during theater work. He made his Broadway debut in a production of The Snow Geese. He has also been in several off-Broadway plays.
6. He Started Acting As A Kid
Despite his love for skateboarding, there was also something about acting that grabbed Edmund’s attention from a young age. In his article for Backstage, he said, “I started performing as a kid. Onstage and off, I loved to make people laugh. By the time I was in high school, I had become the proverbial “drama kid” and was obsessed with the idea of becoming an actor.”
7. He Has An Ivy League Education
Edmund has put a lot of hard work and energy into sharpening the skills he’s needed to find success in the industry. He attended Boston University where he earned a bachelor of fine arts degree in theater studies. He then went on to Yale University where he earned a master’s of fine arts in acting. While there are debates over whether acting school is worth it, it seems to have been a solid choice for Edmund.
8. He’s An Award Winner
Every actor dreams of the day when they’ll be able to accept a major award. Edmund is proud to say that that day has already come for him, and several times at that. He has won a handful of awards in the last two years including a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actor in a Play.
9. He’s Open To A Variety Of Projects
When Edmund started his acting journey, his goal was to become a classical actor. He saw doing Shakespeare as the pinnacle and it was what he hoped to achieve. Over the years, however, he has realized that there are a wealth of opportunities outside of that and he has learned to be open-minded about the possibilities.
10. He Likes To Work Out
We don’t know much about his workout routine, but a photo on his Instagram profile makes it clear that he has one. Edmund’s chiseled physique is proof that he spends a lot of time working out and he seems to be dedicated to keeping himself in great shape.