10 Things You Didn’t Know about Edvin Ryding

2 mins ago

For several years, teenage actor Edvin Ryding has been well-known all over Sweden. Although he’s young, he has already shown that he has what it takes to play a variety of roles. Thanks to Netflix he’s about to be known to people all over the world. Edvin plays Wilhelm in the new series Young Royals and the role is already getting him a lot of attention. Despite being young, Edvin knows exactly how to command viewers’ attention. Since it’s no secret that Netflix has the power to take people’s careers to new heights, it’ll be interesting to see what opportunities open up for Edvin in the future. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Edvin Ryding.

1. He Started Acting As A Child

Edvin was only about six years old when he made his professional acting debut, and over the years he has proven that he’s much more than just a cute kid. Growing up in the entertainment industry isn’t easy, but so far it appears that Edvin has managed to avoid the dreaded child star curse.

2. He Loves To Travel

Edvin was born and raised in Sweden, and he loves his home country. He has gotten the opportunity to travel all over Sweden and his work has also allowed him to travel to other parts of the world. As his career continues to grow, he’ll be adding more stamps to his passport.

3. He’s Done Voice Acting

Most of the work Edvin has done so far has been in front of the camera, but he’s also done some voice acting and he’s really good at it. He had the lead role in an animated Swedish movie called Resan till Fjäderkungens rike (The journey to the Kingdom of the Feather King).

4. He’s Very Stylish

As an actor, there’s no doubt that self-expression is something that is important to Edvin and fashion is yet another way for him to do that. He has a great sense of style and he loves putting outfits together. No matter the occasion, Edvin is going to show up looking like he walked off of a runway.

5. It’s Unclear If He’s Had Acting Training

Since Edvin began his acting career at such a young age, he hasn’t had time to attend a traditional drama school. That said, it’s unclear if he’s received any formal training outside of that. From the look of things, Edvin has built his career on natural talent and experience.

6. He Supports Women’s Rights

Edvin isn’t the type of actor who likes to post a lot of personal content on social media, but he has made it very clear where he stands on a few important issues. In May 2019, he posted an image that said “men shouldn’t be making laws about women’s bodies”. He also participated in a virtual protest called Blackout Tuesday which was created so that people could show their solidarity in the fight to end racism.

7. He Likes To Take Pictures

As an actor, Edvin is used to being the one in front of the camera, however, it appears that he’s also found comfort in being on the other side. In his free time, Edvin enjoys taking pictures and he is a natural for knowing when to snap a lovely photo. On several occasions, he’s shared the photos he’s taken on Instagram.

8. He Believes In The Importance Of Mental Health

In recent years, conversations surrounding mental health have become more common. At the same time, though, it’s still a topic that lots of people don’t like to discuss. As a result, people tend to suffer in silence when they’re facing challenges with their mental health. Edvin is a firm believer in the importance of prioritizing mental health and he has used his platform to spread awareness.

9. He Has Over A Dozen Acting Credits

Edvin is only 18 years old, but his resume is already strong enough to compare to some actors who are more than three times his age. Since making his first on-screen appearance in 2009, he has earned 19 on-screen credits. If Edvin continues to move at the pace he’s been going at, there’s no doubt that he’ll have dozens of credits in the years to come.

10. He’s A Private Person

Even after spending more than a decade in the entertainment industry, Edvin has never been the kind of person who has liked to put his every move on display for the public. Instead, he has remained very private. In addition to not posting much about his personal life on social media, Edvin also doesn’t do many interviews.

Camille Moore
Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


