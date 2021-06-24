There are lots of actors who spend their entire career playing one type of character, but not Edwin Hodge. Over the years, he has proven that he can do just about anything. From action to drama, Edwin is the kind of actor who always knows how to rise to the occasion. As a result, he’s gotten lots of great opportunities throughout his career. Many people will remember him best from shows like Jack & Bobby, Chicago Fire, and Six. In addition to having some great projects behind him, he also has some awesome things in the works that are going to set him up nicely for the next couple of years. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Edwin Hodge.
1. He’s Originally From North Carolina
Edwin was born in North Carolina, but he was raised primarily in New York. His mother is originally from Florida and his father is from St. Thomas. Edwin comes from a very close-knit family and he has been fortunate to have the support of his loved ones throughout his career.
2. His Brother Is a Famous Actor
Edwin’s younger brother is fellow actor Aldis Hodge. The two actually made their first on-screen appearances together in a 1995 movie called Die Hard with a Vengeance. Aldis is best-known for his roles in shows like Leverage and City on a Hill. He has also been in several movies including Straight Outta Compton and Hidden Figures.
3. He Likes To Cook
Cooking is usually one of the first things people start to neglect when their schedules get busy. That’s because to a lot of people, cooking is nothing more than a chore. However, Edwin enjoys spending time in the kitchen and cooking is another way for him to express his creativity.
4. He’s In A Relationship
Sorry to all of the people out there who were planning on sliding into Edwin’s DMs, but he’s already spoken for. He has been in a relationship with a woman named Bayley Brunnmeier for a little over three years. From what we can tell, she does not work in the entertainment industry.
5. He Likes To Travel
Edwin is the type of person who loves to get out and see as much of the world as he can. Edwin is fortunate that his job has given him lots of chances to travel. Some of the places he’s visited include Iceland and New Zealand. He’ll definitely be adding more stamps to his passport in the years to come.
6. He’s Not Scared To Speak His Mind
Edwin isn’t shy about standing up for what he believes in. He has used his social media presence to help raise awareness of issues that are important to him such as fighting racism and police brutality. On top of posting online, he has also attended marches in real life.
7. He Has Over 70 Acting Credits
Even if you weren’t familiar with Edwin by name, there’s a good chance you’ve seen him on your screen before. According to his IMDB page, Edwin currently has 75 acting credits which include a voice role in the video game Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and the handful of projects he has in the works.
8. He Loves Sports
Staying active has always been important to Edwin, and sports are one of his favorite ways to do that. He enjoys playing a variety of sports including golf and basketball. We weren’t able to find any information to suggest that he’s ever played at a highly competitive level.
9. He Started Acting At A Young Age
Even though he didn’t technically start his career until the mid-1990s, Edwin has been acting for almost all of his life. During an interview with Rock Revolt Magazine, Edwin said, “I started my career when I was three. It didn’t become a career choice until I was nineteen and really wanted to figure out what I wanted to do with my life. It’s definitely a passion of mine and I’m lucky to call it my job. I still treat my career as if it were like any of my other hobbies. I want to reach my personal best and then exceed it!”
10. He Likes Working On Things That Have A Message
Since work in the entertainment industry can be hard to come by, lots of actors just take whatever they can get. Edwin, however, prefers to work on projects that have meaning. Edwin told Harpers Bazaar, “I want to do projects with a message. No matter how I get that message across, whether it’s as entertaining and whimsical and grotesque as The Purge or something as real as Six, I like being able to tell an honest story.”