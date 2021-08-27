Eleanor Matsuura has been performing in some capacity for much of his life, and most would agree that she’s a natural at it. When she started her professional acting career in the mid-2000s, it was clear that it was only a matter of time before she became a star. That time is finally here, and Eleanor is now known to people all over the world. Her talent and versatility have allowed her to play a wide variety of characters and easily move between genres. In recent years, she has become best known for playing Yumiko in the hit series The Walking Dead. The role has allowed her to share her talent with a wide audience and it will likely open up more opportunities for her in the future. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Eleanor Matsuura.
1. She Was Born In Tokyo
Eleanor was born in Tokyo to a Japanese father and a British (white) mother. She and her family relocated to England when she was young and she was raised there. Eleanor has always felt closely connected to both sides of her roots and is very proud of who she is. She does not speak Japanese.
2. She Is A Dancer
As mentioned previously, Eleanor has been performing for a good portion of her life. However, that didn’t always include acting. She was actually a dancer first and she was trained in modern and period. These days, though, acting continues to be her only focus. She also studied acting at the Central School of Speech and Drama.
3. She Has Been In Video Games
Being in front of a camera is what has gotten Eleanor the most attention, but many people don’t realize that she has also had a very successful voice-acting career. She has been in several video games over the years including World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth and Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier.
4. She Has Spoken Out Against Racism
Eleanor isn’t the type of person who is shy about speaking her mind, and she has been committed to using her platform to help bring attention to important issues. She has been very vocal about racism and the way it impacts various communities. She has also spoken out against police brutality.
5. She Has Almost 80 Acting Credits
Eleanor has worked very hard throughout her career, and her resume is the perfect reflection of that. According to IMDB, she currently has 76 acting credits which include her video game roles. If she continues moving at the pace she’s been going at, there’s no doubt she will surpass 100 acting credits in a few years.
6. She Is A Wife And Mother
Discussing her personal life isn’t something Eleanor likes to do, but we do know that she is married to an actor named Trevor White who also has lots of experience with video games. The couple tied the knot in 2014 and they have one child together. They currently live in London.
7. She Is Passionate about Animal Rights
In addition to human rights, Eleanor is also serious about making sure animals are treated fairly. She has been very outspoken when it comes to human rights and she has collaborated with an animal rescue center in London called Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.
8. She Loves Being Out On The Water
Eleanor has been fortunate to have lots of consistency over the years, but that also means that her schedule can get pretty hectic. When Eleanor gets some time off from work, she loves going to the beach with her family. Whether she’s swimming or simply relaxing in the sand, it’s clear that she really enjoys being able to hang out near the water.
9. She Has Theater Experience
TV shows and movies always come with the most notoriety, but there’s something about the stage that lots of actors can’t resist. Eleanor has found success in the theater world and has done several plays over the years including Love Is Just A Possibility, The Changeling, and Here We Go.
10. She Wasn’t A Fan Of The Walking Dead Before Joining The Cast
The Walking Dead has been a fixture on TV for more than a decade, and the show has been seen by millions of people. However, before joining the cast, Eleanor wasn’t one of them. During an interview with 8 Days, Eleanor said, “I hadn’t watched a single episode [of The Walking Dead] before I joined. I then binge-watched the first eight seasons, which are loads of fun because The Walking Dead is a really, really good binge-worthy show. “