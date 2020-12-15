The last two years have been a huge whirlwind for Eliot Salt. After making her very first on screen appearance in 2018, she quickly began nabbing significant opportunities. In 2020, she was cast with a supporting role in the Hulu series Normal People. The show allowed her to share her talents with a huge international audience and now she’s back at it again. Eliot will be in the upcoming Netflix series, Fate: The Winx Saga. The show is set to premiere in 2021 and is based on the animated series Winx Club which made its debut on Nickelodeon in 2004. Those who are familiar with Eliot’s work are excited to see her get another opportunity. Those who aren’t yet familiar with her work are in for a real treat. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Eliot Salt.
1. She Was Born In Manchester
Eliot was born in Manchester but currently lives in London. Although there is a perception that people who work in the entertainment industry in other parts of the world have dreams of coming to the United States, that isn’t always true. Eliot doesn’t appear to have any plans to move out of the UK.
2. She’s A Writer
Eliot is a creative person to her core and she’s always had an affinity to words. In fact, she holds a degree in English literature. In addition to her work as an actress, she is also a talented writer. She doesn’t have any screenwriting credits at the moment, but that will likely change in the future.
3. She’s A Very Private Person
As someone who works in the entertainment industry most people probably expect Eliot to be heavily involved with social media, but she’s not into it at all. Not only are her Instagram and Twitter accounts private, but she doesn’t really post on either of them very frequently.
4. She’s A Comedian
Eliot doesn’t just like to keep people entertained, she also likes to make them laugh. In fact, she has been having a fairly successful career as a comedian since 2017. She is 1/2 of the comedy duo Mack & Salt and she has written lots of material for their theatrical shows.
5. She Shares Some Common Ground With Her Character From Normal People
It’s not always possible for an actor to have something in common with the character they’re playing, but it’s always nice when they can find a little connection. During an interview with Standard, Eliot explained that she can relate a little bit to Joanna, her character in Normal People. She said, “I relate to the fact that she’s quite – I’m trying not to use the word normal because obviously that feels pointed – but I guess she’s very steady.”
6. She’s In A Relationship
The fact that Eliot’s social media accounts are private is proof that she prefers to keep her personal life out of the spotlight. One thing we were able to find out, however, is that Eliot is in a relationship. Unfortunately though, we weren’t able ti find any information on her girlfriend.
7. She Didn’t Initially Audition For Joanna
Sometimes actors receive scripts without knowing which character they’re going to audition for, and that was the case with Eliot and Normal People. She told Standard, “I had not read [Normal People] before I got my first audition And when I read it the first time I was like, I should be playing Joanna. That’s me.”
8. She’s A LAMDA Alum
Eliot is a formally trained actress. She studied at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. LAMDA is known for producing successful artists and boasts a long list of notable alumni. Eliot graduated in 2018 and was fortunate enough to jump right into professional opportunities.
9. Her Parents’ Feedback Means The Most To Her
Everybody likes to be told when they’re doing a good job. Most actors appreciate this feedback the most from their fans or people who are in a position to help them win awards. To Eliot, however, the most important feedback comes from her parents. She told Bustle that since her parents are brutality honest she can always rely on them to give it her straight.
10. She’s Working On Building Her Confidence
There’s a misconception that actors are always brimming with confidence. In reality, however, actors struggle with self double and self esteem issues just like the rest of us. Even though Eliot is aware that she’s accomplished some cool things in a very short amount of time, she’s still working on becoming a more confident person who doesn’t rely so heavily on other people’s praise.