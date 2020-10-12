Eliza Minor has been getting attention all of her life, but her recent success on social media is like nothing she could have ever imagined. As a successful TikToker, Eliza has gained over a million followers, and her popularity is continuing to grow. She also has over 400,000 followers on Instagram. Like most TikTokers, Eliza’s content consists of dancing and lip syncing videos. However, her followers also come her social media pages to check out her stylish outfits and beautiful model shots. Although her time in the social media spotlight hasn’t been without its drama, Eliza has handled it all with lots of grace. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Eliza Minor.
1. She’s On The Volleyball Team
Eliza may look like the type of person who is afraid to break a sweat, but that’s exactly why you should never judge a book by its cover. Eliza is actually very active and she loves a little competition. She’s also a team player and was a member of the freshman volleyball team at her high school.
2. She’s A Pageant Queen
In 2019, Eliza was crowned Miss North Carolina Teen USA. The honor was extra special because it marked Eliza’s first time competing in a beauty pageant. In an interview after her win she said, “It’s always been a dream of mine to do it. It was kind of just a thing I signed up for. My mom did pageants when she was little. I did some of my hometown pageants like the Harrisburg Fourth of July and I loved it.”
3. She’s Signed To A Modeling Agency
Eliza is young, but she’s already establishing herself as not only a beauty queen, but a model. She is currently signed to model and talent management company called MMG. According to the company’s website, “MMG is recognized nationally and internationally as a highly successful model and talent management company and ranked by IMDB in the top 1% of all television and film management.”
4. She Wants To Be A Plastic Surgeon
Being popular on the Internet is cool and Eliza is grateful for all the attention she’s been getting, however, when it comes to her future she has other plans. A Facebook post from H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery in North Carolina shared a post about Eliza that mentions that she wants to work in plastic surgery some day.
5. She’s A Cheerleader
Volleyball isn’t the only sport Eliza is involved in. She is also a member of her high school’s cheerleading squad. According to Pageant Planet, “Eliza has been tumbling since the age of six and has been competing in tumbling and cheerleading for the past three years. She has been competing with a worlds team at Cheer Athletics, NC.”
6. She’s Involved With Student Council
Eliza is truly the definition of a well-rounded student. On top of being a student athlete, she participates in her school’s student council. It’s unclear what role she plays on the council, but there’s no doubt that being involved in any form of student government could definitely come in handy down the line.
7. She Volunteers With The Special Olympics
Teenagers get a lot of flack for being self absorbed, however, Eliza doesn’t fit into that stereotype. She loves to give back to others and has an extra special place in her heart for those with disabilities. She has spent time volunteering at local events for the Special Olympics.
8. She Likes To Spread Positivity
There’s lots of negativity in the world, and social media has become a hotbed for people who like to say mean things while hiding behind a keyboard. Even though it can be easy to focus on all of the bad things, Eliza chooses to use her platform to focus on spreading positivity.
9. Her Faith Is Important To Her
Eliza doesn’t share too much information on her personal life, but she has made it very clear that her faith is important to her. She has an entire highlight section on her Instagram story dedicated to church which appears to be her favorite place. Eliza is a Christian but it’s unclear which denomination she belongs to.
10. She Got Caught Up In Some Relationship Drama
A few months ago, Eliza found herself caught in the middle of one of TikTok’s favorite couples when a video surfaced that appeared to show her dancing on Bryce Hall. Even though there’s no confirmation that Bryce and Addison Rae were actually together when the video was taken, lots of followers were still concerned because Eliza is underage. She is only 16-years-old while Bryce is 20.